What are the biggest snowstorms in NYC area history?

The Brief The New York City area has seen some major snowstorms over the last several decades. The largest snowfalls accumulated about 30 inches of snow. However, it's been over a decade since enough snow has fallen to break any records.



The New York City area is bracing for a powerful winter storm that has the potential to bring significant snowfall for the first time this year.

Could this weekend's storm make history? It's still unclear how much will actually fall, but it's been years since the region's last record-setting snow.

GET THE LATEST FORECAST HERE

Historic snowfalls

The backstory:

Here's a look back at some of the biggest snowfalls in the New York City area.

New York City

Blizzard Jonas currently holds the record for New York City's top snowfall. It dropped 27.3 inches in Central Park over the course of about three days in January 2016.

The 2016 storm broke the previous record of 26.9 inches, which was set by the North American Blizzard of 2006.

New York City experienced its earliest top-ranked storms in 1888, when 22 inches of snow caused major drifts that paralyzed the city.

New Jersey

New Jersey was hit even harder by Blizzard Jonas in 2016, with central and northern regions getting buried under 28–30 inches of snow.

However, that isn't the state's first snow storm to reach 30 inches of snow.

More than a century ago, snow fell for 24 hours, wreaking havoc across New Jersey. Then in 1996, some parts of New Jersey got pummeled with more than 30 inches of snow.

Top snowfall totals

By the numbers:

The New York City area has seen massive storms over the past several decades, with the greatest amount falling in northern New Jersey.

New York City

January 22–24, 2016 (Blizzard Jonas): 27.3 inches February 11–12, 2006 Blizzard: 26.9 inches December 26–27, 1947 Blizzard: 26.4 inches March 11–14, 1888 (Great Blizzard of 1888): About 22 inches January 6–8, 1996 (North American Blizzard of 1996): About 20 inches

New Jersey

January 22–24, 2016 (Blizzard Jonas): About 30 inches January 26–27, 1905 Blizzard: About 30 inches December 26–27, 1947 Blizzard: 29–30 inches January 6–8, 1996 (Blizzard of 1996): About 29 inches February 18–19, 1979 (Presidents’ Day Storm): 24–27 inches February 5–6, 2010 ("Snowmageddon"): 20–24 inches

Related article

Another historic snowstorm?

What's next:

New York City could see over 10 inches of snow this weekend as a winter storm threatens to bring heavy snowfall and colder air to parts of the Northeast, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says snow will likely begin on Sunday, with hazardous conditions potentially lingering into early Monday and impacting travel across the region.