Connecticut snow forecast: When is the winter storm, how many inches to expect

The Brief A major winter storm is expected to impact Connecticut from Sunday into Monday with significant snow possible. Confidence is increasing among forecasters that the region could see warning-level snowfall. The timing for snow is primarily Sunday and Sunday night into Monday.



Connecticut is preparing for a significant winter storm this weekend, and forecasters say there’s growing confidence that Sunday into Monday will bring the potential for heavy snow across parts of the state, though the exact totals remain dependent on the storm’s track.

How much is it supposed to snow on Sunday?

What we know:

The National Weather Service’s Boston/Norton office, which issues forecasts for Connecticut, is increasingly confident that a widespread winter storm will impact the area beginning Sunday and continuing into Monday, with significant snow likely during that period.

Mid-Atlantic snow potential. (FOX Weather)

Meteorologists describe the potential for what they call "warning-level snowfall" across parts of the state, especially if colder air remains entrenched as the system moves through.

At this stage, official winter storm watches or warnings specific to Connecticut have not yet been issued by the NWS Boston/Norton forecast office, but forecasts continue to evolve as the storm’s track becomes clearer.

What time is the snow supposed to start on Sunday?

Timeline:

Forecasters currently indicate that the main window for snow in Connecticut is Sunday into Sunday night, with impacts possibly continuing into Monday morning. The storm’s track will be key in determining:

Several key questions remain as millions of Americans are threatened by winter weather this weekend. (FOX Weather)

How much snow falls across different regions

Whether some areas mix briefly with sleet or freezing rain (especially closer to the coast)

How quickly road conditions deteriorate

Even relatively minor changes in the storm’s position can lead to wide variation in snow totals across the state, which is why precise projected amounts are not yet available from official NWS products.

What forecasters are saying about snow potential

According to reporting from the National Weather Service forecast office and local media sources, forecasters say the region may be in line for significant accumulations if the storm moves north enough to support all-snow conditions throughout most of Connecticut.

That description of "warning-level snowfall" is meteorological language indicating the storm has the potential to produce snow amounts significant enough to disrupt travel and daily routines, according to reporting from the CT Insider.

Why snow totals remain uncertain

Even with growing confidence in a significant storm, meteorologists stress that forecast uncertainty remains until closer to the event because:

Slight shifts in the storm’s track can change temperature profiles and precipitation type

Proximity to the coast may result in some mixing with sleet or freezing rain rather than pure snow

Timing and intensity can affect accumulations

Because of these variables, official numerical snow amounts have not been issued for Connecticut as part of a formal NWS snowfall forecast yet.

Timing of impacts

Snow is expected to develop late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night across much of Connecticut, with the heaviest potential snowfall Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Travel during those periods may become difficult due to accumulating snow combined with cold temperatures, especially as untreated surfaces refreeze behind the storm.

What's next:

Forecasters urge residents to continue monitoring updates from the National Weather Service and FOX Weather as specifics on storm track and timing become clearer.

Winter storm watches or warnings may be issued for Connecticut as confidence increases in snow totals and impacts later in the week.

