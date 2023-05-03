Amanda Geffner
Amanda Geffner is a Digital Content Creator with FOX5NY.com.
The latest from Amanda Geffner
First Taiwanese-style chicken restaurant opens in NYC
Get ready New Yolk City! Chunky Boss is now open in Midtown serving up Taiwanese-style fried chicken and customers have nothing but EGG-CELLENT reviews.
Police hunt for NYC trio in $100K diamond, jewelry theft
The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in finding the three individuals in connection to a jewelry theft.
Jordan Neely: Police ID 5 protesters accused of storming NYC subway tracks
The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down several people in connection with a Jordan Neely protest on the subway tracks.
71-year-old man randomly punched in the face by assailant: NYPD
The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect who randomly punched a 71-year-old man in the face and pushed him to the ground.
2 dead, 3 children critical in Brooklyn suspicious apartment fire
Witnesses said flames engulfed several floors of the apartment building, and the fire was raging.
Knife-wielding thief steals merchandise from Bronx Home Depot
The NYPD is looking for the knife-wielding thief they said stole merchandise from a Home Depot.
2 teen tennis prodigies killed in Long Island wrong-way crash
Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, a pair of 14-year-old tennis prodigies were killed in a horrifying late-night crash allegedly caused by a wrong-way drunk driver.
Beekaboo! Police rescue 10 ducklings from storm drain in Hudson Valley
Police in Hudson Valley were on the “quack attack" and rescued 10 ducklings that fell into a storm drain.
Experience the magic of Ellen's Stardust Diner in Times Square
Ellen’s Stardust Diner has been a Times Square institution since 1987 for its world-famous singing wait staff ("Stardusters"), which are still wowing patrons with riffs and runs.
NYC DOT launches new platform to report double-parking, blocked bike and bus lanes
The NYC DOT has launched a new web platform where New York residents can report areas where double-parking and blocked bike and bus lanes often happen due to vehicles unloading and loading.