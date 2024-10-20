Halloween Dog Parade in Tompkins Square: 2024's best canine costumes

Dogs pulled off their best costumes on Saturday during the 34th annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade.

This year's parade took place along Avenue A from 13th Street to 7th Street.

Here's a look at some of their pawsome costumes from this year's parade:

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Dogs with costumes compete in the Halloween Dog Parade at Tompkins Square in New York City, United States on October 19, 2024. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

However, the beloved tradition has been facing ruff times as the popular contest where winners are crowned did not take place this time and, citing bureaucratic hurdles, the organizer of the parade said Joseph Borduin is calling it quits.

"I will help whoever wants to lead this… I don’t want to be the one to organize it anymore," Borduin said.

Borduin said he never intended to become the organizer of the event, but was tapped after he was seen around the park often doing his part to keep things clean and clean up after dogs in the community.

He said that issues with logistics and approvals from the city have created a lot of extra work and delays in planning, and he said it happened again this year.

Borduin said he would hate to see the tradition disappear next year, but he hopes to attend and participate with his dog Biscuit.

FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini contributed to this report.