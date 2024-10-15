Large Newark, NJ, fire tears through at least 3 homes

A large fire erupted in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon, tearing through several homes as smoke billowed into the skyline.

The fire broke out in western Newark, near the Irvington border and Garden State Parkway. Preliminary reports show it may have originated on Montgomery Avenue near South 20th Street.

A fire breaks out in Newark, New Jersey on Oct. 15

At least three houses caught fire, possibly a fourth, said helicopter reporter Dan Rice.

"It is a bit windy out here, which may have contributed," Rice said.

Images from SkyFOX show flames coming from the back areas of the houses while crews are trying to control the fire.

"One of the biggest problems that firefighters are going to have is this wooded area behind those houses, trying to get in there, trying to get that fire under control is one right now," Rice said.

No injuries were reported at this moment.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

This is breaking news. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.