1 dead, 3 injured in Brooklyn apartment fire

One person is dead, and three people are injured, after a lithium-ion battery fire broke out in an apartment building in Brooklyn overnight, according to the FDNY.

The flames were reported at 31-10 Brighton 3rd Street in Brighton Beach shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire burning on the second floor of the building. Sixty Fire and EMS personnel responded.

Fire officials said five occupants were inside the building when the fire started and two of the people tried to stay and fight it.

The people trying to fight it were the two civilians who were injured, officials said. The lithium-ion battery was found in the apartment of a 69-year-old man who had died.

"The occupants were home at the time of the fire. They heard the battery fail. They attempted to extinguish that fire, clearly were unable to extinguish the fire. The device was blocking the egress of the person that succumbed from their injuries," Chief Fire Marshall Daniel Flynn said.

Fire officials described the device not as an e-bike, but as a scooter that someone sits on.

Fire officials re-emphasized at a press conference the importance of not having these devices indoors and especially not by a doorway.

"That's a message we've been pushing out from the start. Do not put these between you and the front door," Flynn said.

Two civilians and a firefighter were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The fire was placed under control at 4:30 a.m.

Fire officials told FOX 5 that there have been about 219 fires as of this Monday in New York City that are related to lithium-ion batteries. However, fatalities are down to four fatalities so far at this point last year.