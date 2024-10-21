Expand / Collapse search

15 injured, including 3 babies, in multi-vehicle accident in Brooklyn

October 21, 2024
Brooklyn
BROOKLYN - Fifteen people were injured, including three babies, in a multi-vehicle accident in Brooklyn on Monday, police said.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. at Ocean Parkway and Avenue V in Gravesend. 

Police said six cars were involved in the accident. 

Police said four adults were taken to Lutheran Medical Center and a 6-month-old baby, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old were taken to Maimonides Medical Center.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 