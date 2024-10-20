2024 election update: Harris heads to church, latest polls, news | Oct. 20

As Election Day 2024 approaches, Vice President Kamala Harris is going to church to encourage Black congregants to vote as part of a nationwide campaign push known as "souls to the polls."

Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump is set to visit a McDonald’s and work the french fry cooker before heading to an evening town hall in Lancaster and then attending the Pittsburgh Steelers home game against the New York Jets.

As America prepares to pick a new president – and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – we dive into the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 18 days from today.

Big Youth Gender Gap’: The The Times/Siena poll indicates that Trump leads among men aged 18 to 29 across seven different measures, and young men are generally more Republican than young women, suggesting they may back him. (Oct. 18)

Black & Young Voters: relatively few Black voters and younger voters are registering high interest in the 2024 election. (Oct. 15) NBC poll shows relatively few Black voters and younger voters are registering high interest in the 2024 election. (Oct. 15)

'Neck-to-neck: A UMass Lowell poll cited by A UMass Lowell poll cited by POLITICO shows a tightening race as Harris leads Trump 46 percent to 45 percent, well within the poll's margin of error. (Oct. 17)

Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic nominee is going to church in Georgia on Sunday, where she will speak to the faithful and encourage Black congregants to vote as part of a nationwide campaign push known as "souls to the polls."

Former President Donald Trump: The Republican nominee is expected to visit a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania as he continues to claim without evidence that Kamala Harris never worked at the fast-food chain while in college. His plan on Sunday is to visit a McDonald’s and work the french fry cooker before heading to an evening town hall in Lancaster and then attending the Pittsburgh Steelers home game against the New York Jets.

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

Local elections spotlight

With a Senate seat up for grabs, New Yorkers will soon head to the polls to choose between incumbent Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and political newcomer Mike Sapraicone.

Gillibrand, who has represented New York since 2009, is known for her bipartisan efforts on issues such as military sexual assault and equal pay, while Sapraicone, a former NYPD officer, is focused on restoring integrity in government and addressing public safety.

With critical issues like affordability, border security, and quality of life at stake, this election could prove to be pivotal for New Yorkers as they decide who will represent them in Washington.

