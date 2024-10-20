Ultimate guide to fall on Long Island: Jack o'lanterns, festivals, and more

With Halloween coming up, there are many fun fall things to do on Long Island. Here's what's on our list:

The Rise of the Jack O’Lanterns returns to Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts in Melville for their 11th season.

The trail features 10,000 illuminated objects, including over 7,000 hand-carved Jack o’lanterns, dozens of 100+ pound hand-painted and carved pumpkins and over 3,000 new specialty lights.

There will be new animatronics, audio tracks and video for a dance party with interactive jumping stones for kids this year.

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is back for its fifth year on Long Island.

The immersive, family-friendly Halloween experience features over 7,000 artisan-carved, illuminated jack-o'-lanterns and more than 30 larger-than-life themed exhibits set throughout a half-mile loop.

Visitors wander throughout the trails of the historic Old Bethpage Village Restoration.

Displays feature a Long Island Hall of Fame and a tribute to first responders.

New this year, a Day of the Dead installation, with dancing mariachi along with a pumpkin Ferris wheel.

The Fall Festival is back with pumpkin picking and hayrides through the cornfields.

Several shows take place throughout the day, including Amazing Ivan’s Magic Show and a dance party in the field with hula-hoops and foam.

Adventureland is gearing up for their annual Pumpkin Park event, on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Pumpkin Park is a safe and fun trick or treating event included with daily admission and included for 2024 season pass holders!

Pumpkin Park is from 11 a.m. -5 p.m.—kids will be given a booklet and a treat bag to trick or treat for candies and goodies.

There will also be a costume contest and photo ops, so be sure to wear your costume!

Adventureland’s Pumpkin Park will also have a free giveaway of pumpkins, hay bales, and cornstalks starting at 4 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Adventureland will be open weekends and holidays until Nov. 11.

On Long Island, there are three Harbes Farm locations. All locations have fun fall things to do for everyone:

Riverhead

Harbes Orchard has apple picking, a corn maze and pumpkin picking.

The farm is located at 5698 Sound Avenue.

Mattituck

Harbes Family Farm has the Barnyard Adventure with animals, a hayride, pig races, bounce pillows, and more.

Harbes Vineyard's Wine Bar tasting room and farmstand are also located here.

Note: This location has no apple picking.

The farm is located at 715 Sound Avenue.

Jampesport

Harbes Farms in Jamesport only has honeycrisp apple picking, a sunflower maze, a corn maze and pumpkin picking.

The farm is located at 1223 Route 25.

