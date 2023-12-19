NYC subway crime: Spike in violence despite overall reduction

New numbers from the MTA show that overall crime in New York City's subway system is down. But violent crime is up.

"A year of progress, certainly when compared to 2022," said Chief Michael Kemper · Chief of Transit at the New York City Police Department.

That's how Kemper described the latest subway crime statistics from 2023, stats that show overall crime inside the city's trains is down. Kemper said at an end-of-year board meeting that the decrease is because of the proactive work transit officers have started employing this year, like issuing 164,000 summonses, a 50% increase; and making 12,000 arrests, a 55% increase.

RELATED: NYC subway stories: New Yorkers share their experiences

But he also admitted there was a 10% increase in index crimes, which means burglary, robbery, and assault, from 207 last year, to 220.

The stats are driven by a 17% increase in grand larceny, or property theft without force. That means there are more pickpockets, silently stealing while passengers are distracted or sleeping.

RELATED: Subway riders demand a return to etiquette after pandemic habits

"I do realize and recognize that people are tired," Kemper said. "They work very hard. But if you can stay awake as you're traveling on the train."

The goal going forward is to create a safe atmosphere on the train, keeping the cars clean, brightening up stations, employing more security guards, and installing cameras inside every subway car by the end of next year. 1,200 are already up and running.

Related article

"We actually helped provide some key evidence in a crime that occurred on a train just a couple of weeks ago with video evidence," said Richard Davey, President, New York City Transit. "Pretty compelling. And I know we continue to look forward to using the video to root out the perpetrators in our system."

"Small improvements I have seen," said one subway rider. "I still don't feel 100 percent safe just by nature of what's going on in the city. There are still homeless and random acts of violence that happen."

"This morning I got off on 86th street and Lexington and there were human feces on the stairs," said another. "There are people sleeping on the trains, they smell. It's worse. I been in New York for 35 years and this is the worst I've seen."