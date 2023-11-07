Subway riders demand a return to etiquette after pandemic habits

We changed a lot of our habits during the pandemic, but in the subways, riders say it’s time to bring some back - like being considerate of your fellow straphangers.

As millions return to mass transit riders say increasingly they see a noticeable disregard for simple subway etiquette.

From smoking marijuana in subway cars to playing loud music on phones to loud conversations, the list of riders comes easily.

One woman expressed her frustration seeing a lot more passengers sitting with their legs spread out to the surrounding seats, a position called ‘manspreading.’

Getting riders to take off their backpacks on crowded trains and stepping aside to let people off are other sources of frustration.

Especially since the most time-consuming part of a subway in the station is how long it takes to unload and load passengers, when riders block those getting off, they delay the entire train.

Lisa Daglian is the Executive Director of the MTA’s watchdog group, the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee. She reminds subway and bus riders to "do unto your fellow subway riders as you’d have them do unto you."

"Take off your backpack, when you’re getting into a train car." — Lisa Daglian

"You want to move out of the way, make sure your back is out of the way so that the trains can move and keep on a schedule - so you and I can get to where we want to go," Daglian said.