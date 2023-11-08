Brooklyn serial attacker sought after 4 random subway assaults of women
BROOKLYN - The NYPD is looking for a man they believe was behind four recent attacks on women at Brooklyn subway stations.
Bay Ridge incident
- Saturday, Oct. 28 around 8 a.m.
- According to police, a 46-year-old woman was on a southbound R train at the 95th Street station when an unknown man approached and punched her in the head and face.
- The man exited the station on foot.
- The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported by EMS to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.
Downtown Brooklyn incident
- Saturday, Oct. 28 around 12 p.m.
- According to police, a 32-year-old woman was getting on a northbound 3 train at the Hoyt Street station when an unknown man approached and punched her in the face.
- The man exited the station on foot.
- The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.
Boerum Hill incident
- Tuesday, Oct. 31 around 6:20 a.m.
- According to police, a 24-year-old woman was waiting on the northbound 2, 4 platform at the Atlantic Avenue station when an unknown man approached and punched her in the face.
- The man exited the station on foot.
- The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.
Flatbush incident
- Friday, Nov. 3 around 5:10 a.m.
- According to police, a 53-year-old woman was on a northbound 2 train at the Flatbush Avenue station when an unknown man approached, started yelling at her and punched her multiple times in the face.
- The man exited the station on foot.
- The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.
The individual is described as a man with medium complexion, black hair, a beard and mustache.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).