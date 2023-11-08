Brooklyn serial attacker sought after 4 random subway assaults of women

The NYPD is looking for a man they believe was behind four recent attacks on women at Brooklyn subway stations.

Bay Ridge incident

Saturday, Oct. 28 around 8 a.m.

According to police, a 46-year-old woman was on a southbound R train at the 95th Street station when an unknown man approached and punched her in the head and face.

The man exited the station on foot.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported by EMS to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

Downtown Brooklyn incident

Saturday, Oct. 28 around 12 p.m.

According to police, a 32-year-old woman was getting on a northbound 3 train at the Hoyt Street station when an unknown man approached and punched her in the face.

The man exited the station on foot.

The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Boerum Hill incident

Tuesday, Oct. 31 around 6:20 a.m.

According to police, a 24-year-old woman was waiting on the northbound 2, 4 platform at the Atlantic Avenue station when an unknown man approached and punched her in the face.

The man exited the station on foot.

The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Flatbush incident

Friday, Nov. 3 around 5:10 a.m.

According to police, a 53-year-old woman was on a northbound 2 train at the Flatbush Avenue station when an unknown man approached, started yelling at her and punched her multiple times in the face.

The man exited the station on foot.

The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

The individual is described as a man with medium complexion, black hair, a beard and mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).