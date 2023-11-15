Police arrest man for shoving 85-year-old onto subway tracks

Police arrested the man who pushed an 85-year-old man onto subway tracks in Midtown Manhattan early Wednesday morning.

Brittan Jones, 30, has been charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

The NYPD said the victim and Jones got into a dispute around 5 a.m. on the southbound platform of the B and D trains at the Rockefeller Center station, near West 47th Street and The Avenue of the Americas.

He then shoved the 85-year-old onto the subway tracks and fled the scene. The victim suffered a laceration on his left knee and was taken to Mount Sinai West but did not appear to suffer any life-threatening injury.

According to the NYPD, New York City has seen 491 felony assaults in the subway system between Jan. 1 and Nov. 5, a notable increase from the 470 felony assaults reported in all of 2022.