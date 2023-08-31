Man arrested for shoving woman onto subway tracks in Tribeca

The NYPD says it has arrested the suspect who allegedly shoved a woman onto the subway tracks in Tribeca earlier this week.

Authorities have charged 41-year-old Samuel Junker with felony assault after he allegedly pushed a 34-year-old woman onto the tracks in an unprovoked attack.

The incident happened on Tuesday night at the Chambers Street Station.

Fortunately, the victim did not make contact with the third rail and other subway riders were able to pull her to safety.