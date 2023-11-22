Queens subway strangling: NYPD seeks suspect in teen's attack

The NYPD is looking for the suspect accused of strangling a teen on a Queens subway at the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station.

According to police, the 17-year-old-boy was on a northbound A train back on Nov. 9 when he was approached by an unknown individual.

Following an argument, the individual strangled the boy, causing him to lose consciousness, police said.

The individual was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and orange boots. (NYPD)

The victim exited the train, while the unknown individual remained.

The boy sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The individual is described as a man with a light complexion, bald, around 30–40 years old. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and orange boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

According to the NYPD, New York City has seen 491 felony assaults in the subway system between Jan. 1 and Nov. 5, a notable increase from the 470 felony assaults reported in all of 2022.