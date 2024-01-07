NYC storm tracker: High winds likely to knock out power, flash floods may prompt evacuations

A powerful storm threatens the NYC area with flash floods and high winds that could knock out power and force evacuations across New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.

It will also provide soaking rain, upwards of 3 to 5 inches, throughout the evening and into Wednesday afternoon.

Wind alerts are in effect across the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

Already, the storm has prompted the evacuation of 2,000 migrants who had been housed at a sprawling white tent complex Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and other local officials in the area declared a state of emergency.

Wind speed map: Strongest winds near hurricane-force

Strong to potentially damaging winds will accompany the heavy rain across the NYC area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wind gusts between 50 and 70 mph are forecast in much of the region. Winds are expected to cause widespread power outages and knock down trees, especially along the coast.

Long Island and Queens will see the strongest gusts, with the forecast showing maximum gusts of 69 in Islip, 68 in Syosset and 68 at JFK Airport. These gusts are approaching hurricane force, which is 74 mph or higher, according to FOX Weather.

Rain will increase in intensity this evening, with heavy rain expected overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Widespread rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches are expected across the region before the rain pushes off the East Coast. This includes New York City.

Flood Watches are in effect across the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

Locally higher amounts upwards of 3 to 5 inches are possible in parts of northern New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley.

The heavy rain will fall on top of a fresh snowpack in parts of the interior northeast after a nor'easter dumped several inches of snow across the region over the weekend. The melting snow will only add to the flooding concerns this week.

Rainfall totals from Tuesday through Wednesday in the NYC area

Rain will overspread the mid-Atlantic and Northeast Wednesday and into the evening, quickly becoming heavy at times, prompting NOAA's Weather Prediction Center to issue a Level 3 out of 4 risk for flooding in parts of the region.

The flash flood threat on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Moderate to major river flooding is likely in Bergan, Passaic and Essex counties, especially along the Saddle River in Lodi and along the Passaic River in Fairfield, Wayne, Paterson and West Caldwell, according to the National Weather Service. The Ramapo River in Mahwah is also cause for concern.

Many communities in northern New Jersey are still reeling from a December storm that caused the Passaic River to crest, forcing residents to evacuate their homes, schools to close and detours on major thruways.



River flooding also threatens parts of the Lower Hudson Valley and Connecticut this week.

Widespread moderate coastal flooding is expected for much of Long Island and southeastern Connecticut with Wednesday morning's high tide.

Most of that area is under a coastal flood warning, while New York City, southwestern Connecticut, and parts of New Jersey and Westchester County face coastal flood advisories and statements.

Major flooding is also possible for coastal communities along the Great South Bay.

Once the rain ends on Wednesday, the flood threat will not. Instead, it will shift from a flash flood to a river flood threat.

Numerous rivers are expected to rise into flood stage, and multiple may reach moderate to perhaps major flooding. While not quite as concerning, the setup for the river flood threat is similar to the one that led to destructive river flooding last month across the Northeast.

Widespread minor flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Expect around 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying, vulnerable areas.

The flash flood threat on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (FOX Weather)

The National Weather Service said to expect flooding not only in Manhattan, but New Jersey, Hudson, eastern Bergen, eastern Essex, and eastern Union counties, as well as Staten Island and Brooklyn.

Peak surge of 4 to 5 feet will be likely between times of high tide Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Significant flood impacts will likely continue into Thursday.

New Jersey communities are still recovering from flooding during a December storm, which forced evacuations in Paterson and Little Falls and closed major roadways.

The Interstate 95 corridor from Boston to New York to Philadelphia to Washington is expected to see all rain from the powerful storm Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, areas northwest of I-95 over the interior Northeast and northern New England could pick up light snowfall accumulations before an eventual changeover to rain in most areas.

Winter weather alerts are in effect for parts of northern New England. (FOX Weather)

Snow totals are predicted to be much lower than those produced by the nor'easter over the weekend.

The snow forecast in the Northeast through Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Some school districts and New York and New Jersey issued early dismissals Tuesday.

