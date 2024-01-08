NJ flood watch: State of Emergency as river flooding, power outages expected

New Jersey is under a state of emergency as a storm is forecast to bring flash floods, heavy rain and power outages to the area beginning Tuesday.

The Garden State could see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible, but the risk of river flooding will continue through Wednesday and into the days beyond.

Moderate to major river flooding is likely in Bergan, Passaic and Essex counties, especially along the Saddle River in Lodi and along the Passaic River in Fairfield, Wayne, Paterson and West Caldwell, according to the National Weather Service. The Ramapo River in Mahwah is also cause for concern.

The storm comes as communities are still recovering from flooding during a December storm, which forced evacuations in Paterson and Little Falls and closed major roadways.

State of Emergency in effect

"We are anticipating heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding starting tomorrow morning," Gov. Phil Murphy said on X. "I urge all New Jerseyans to take caution this week as the storm passes through."

The governor issued a state of emergency, effective Tuesday at 5 p.m. in anticipation of the storm and related hazardous weather conditions.

The rain is expected to cause widespread minor to moderate river flooding, with the potential for major flooding along a few rivers if the high end of rainfall totals are realized.

What time is it going to rain?

Moisture rushing in from the Atlantic Ocean will fuel the heavy rain threat in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

In most areas, the heaviest rain will fall overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning before tapering to showers from west to east on Wednesday.

How much rain is expected?

Widespread rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches are expected across the region before the rain pushes off the East Coast.

Locally higher amounts upwards of 3 to 5 inches are possible in parts of northern New Jersey.

Which rivers in New Jersey might flood?

Saddle River

Major flooding is expected along several rivers and streams in Bergen County. Of significant concern is Lodi, where significant evacuations could be issued for residents along the Saddle River.

According to the National Weather Service, the river could crest by 3 a.m., impacting businesses along Main Street and inundating nearby roads and structures.

Passaic River

Less than a month after Passaic River river flooding forced widespread evaluations and rescues, officials in Wayne are urging residents to self-evacuate.

Major flooding is expected early morning in Little Falls, a community that forced hundreds to evacuate during December's storm.

Widespread flooding could also occur in Pine Brook, Fairfield, Wayne, and parts of Paterson. The waters could cause the closures of Route 46 and Route 80.

Ramapo River

The National Weather Service is also warning that flooding could occur along the Ramapo River in Mahwah. Flooding along the nearby Hackensack River, Ho-Ho-Kus Brook and Pascack Brook are of concern as well.

Damaging winds could knock out power for millions

Strong to potentially damaging winds will accompany the heavy rain across the Northeast Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wind gusts between 50 and 70 mph are expected in much of the region, which would be strong enough to knock out power for millions of Americans.

In the Northeast, High Wind Watches and Warnings and Wind Advisories have been issued from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon from West Virginia and Virginia northward through Maine.

Areas along the coast will see the strongest winds that could potentially approach or exceed hurricane force.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, power outages caused by the high winds are expected to be widespread from coastal New England through portions of the mid-Atlantic, including the Interstate 95 corridor.

What comes next after the rain?

Once the rain ends on Wednesday, the flood threat will not. Instead, it will shift from a flash flood to a river flood threat.

Numerous rivers are expected to rise into flood stage, and multiple may reach moderate to perhaps major flooding. While not quite as concerning, the setup for the river flood threat is similar to the one that led to destructive river flooding last month across the Northeast.

Widespread minor flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Expect around 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying, vulnerable areas.

The National Weather Service said to expect flooding in New Jersey, including Hudson, eastern Bergen, eastern Essex and eastern Union counties.

Peak surge of 4 to 5 feet will be likely between times of high tide Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Significant flood impacts will likely continue into Thursday.

Residents in Paterson prepare for more flooding

Two weeks ago, a storm brought significant flooding to Paterson, causing several streets to be blocked off due to the rising water.

Overflow from the Passaic River ruined basements, garages and heavy household machinery previously, and the possibility of another 2-4 inches of rain is threatening residents who are still drying out from the last time the river breached its banks.

