School closings: Several NJ, NY districts delay opening as storm threatens area

River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Somerset County
23
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:06 PM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 AM EST, Salem County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:49 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:09 AM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Morris County
Flood Warning
from TUE 7:22 PM EST until WED 1:15 AM EST, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:54 AM EST until THU 1:29 AM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:20 AM EST until THU 7:25 AM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:51 PM EST until WED 10:36 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:30 AM EST, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Warren County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:15 AM EST, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:17 PM EST until WED 11:55 PM EST, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:15 AM EST until THU 3:00 PM EST, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:40 PM EST until TUE 10:30 PM EST, Bergen County, Essex County, Passaic County, Union County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:16 AM EST until THU 8:30 PM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM EST until WED 3:00 PM EST, Mercer County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
High Wind Warning
until WED 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 4:00 AM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Southern Queens County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 6:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Hudson County

School closings: Several NJ, NY districts delay opening as storm threatens area

By
Published 
Updated 6:47PM
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW JERSEY - Several school districts in New York and New Jersey are opening late Wednesday as a storm is expected to bring major flooding and power outages to the New York City area.

Live closing/delay updates here

This includes Riverdale Public Elementary, Totowa School District, and Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District in New Jersey.

Riverdale Public Elementary:

Riverdale Public School will have a delayed opening.

If the elementary school needs to be closed, school officials said they hope to make an announcement no later than 7 a.m.

To access the delayed opening schedule click here

Totowa School District:

School officials announced Totowa School District will have a one-hour delayed opening.

For more information click here.

Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District:

All Scotch Plains-Fanwood public schools will have a delayed opening. 

Also, the Right At School program will not be running beforecare. 

They will be holding aftercare as regularly scheduled.

For more information click here.

The entire state of New Jersey is under a flood watch as a major storm is expected to bring torrential rainfall to the tri-state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

NJ Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency effective 5 p.m. on Tuesday due to hazardous weather conditions. 

"I urge all New Jerseyans – including residents in our coastal and riverine communities – to follow all safety protocols and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary," he said in a statement.

Find our latest coverage of the storm here. 