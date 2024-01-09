School closings: Several NJ, NY districts delay opening as storm threatens area

article

Several school districts in New York and New Jersey are opening late Wednesday as a storm is expected to bring major flooding and power outages to the New York City area.

This includes Riverdale Public Elementary, Totowa School District, and Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District in New Jersey.

Riverdale Public Elementary:

Riverdale Public School will have a delayed opening.

If the elementary school needs to be closed, school officials said they hope to make an announcement no later than 7 a.m.

To access the delayed opening schedule click here .

Totowa School District:

School officials announced Totowa School District will have a one-hour delayed opening.

For more information click here.

Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District:

All Scotch Plains-Fanwood public schools will have a delayed opening.

Also, the Right At School program will not be running beforecare.

They will be holding aftercare as regularly scheduled.

For more information click here.

The entire state of New Jersey is under a flood watch as a major storm is expected to bring torrential rainfall to the tri-state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

NJ Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency effective 5 p.m. on Tuesday due to hazardous weather conditions.

"I urge all New Jerseyans – including residents in our coastal and riverine communities – to follow all safety protocols and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary," he said in a statement.

Find our latest coverage of the storm here.