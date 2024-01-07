Another NYC storm? Powerful system could bring flooding, power outages next week, forecast shows

The next storm to hit New York City is coming up: Expect heavy rain and strong winds Tuesday, just days after a powerful nor’easter blasted the region with a messy wintry mix and snow.

This time around, don't even think about snow: Temperatures will remain in the high 40s, way too warm for any accumulation.

Instead, this system threatens NYC and the suburbs with the possibility of flash flooding and storm damage.

Forecast: Storm could bring dangerous flooding to NYC suburbs

The storm will first blast parts of the central U.S. with blizzard conditions and bring severe storms and flash flooding to portions of the south before impacting the New York City region from Tuesday into Wednesday.

The rainfall forecast through Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (FOX Weather)

It will provide soaking rain for most of the NYC area, with 2-3 inches expected in most of the region and 3-5 inches in parts of New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley, FOX Weather reports.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center issued a Level 3 out of 4 risk for flooding for most of northern New Jersey and parts of New York. A Level 2 out of 4 risk for flooding covers New York City, Long Island and Connecticut.

The flash flood threat on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.(FOX Weather)

New Jersey communities are still recovering from flooding during a December storm, which forced evacuations in Paterson and Little Falls and closed major roadways.

When will rain be the heaviest?

Moisture rushing in from the Atlantic Ocean will fuel the heavy rain threat in the mid-Atlantic and northeast on Tuesday and Tuesday night. In most areas, the heaviest rain will fall overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning before tapering to showers from west to east on Wednesday.

Damaging winds could knock out power for millions in eastern US

Strong to potentially damaging winds will accompany the heavy rain across the Northeast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The peak wind gust forecast across the Northeast.(FOX Weather)

Wind gusts between 50 and 70 mph are expected in much of the region, which would be strong enough to knock out power for millions of Americans.

Areas along the coast will see the strongest winds that could potentially approach or exceed hurricane force (74 mph or higher).

The power outage forecast for the East Coast between Tuesday, Jan. 9, and Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.(FOX Weather)



Power outages are more likely north of the city.

A busy January

This active weather pattern could create a variety of nasty weather, FOX Weather reports.

"We talked about this at the end of 2023," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "We had so many discussions here on FOX Weather that we are in for a pattern change. Well, welcome to your pattern change. This is the verification of that forecast."

Could the activity mean New York City will finally see measurable snow in January? Only time can tell.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.