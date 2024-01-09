Long Island storm forecast: South Shore sees coastal flooding threat, wind gusts upward of 60 mph

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Somerset County
18
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:06 PM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:49 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:09 AM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Morris County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:54 AM EST until THU 1:29 AM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:20 AM EST until THU 7:25 AM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:51 PM EST until WED 10:36 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:17 PM EST until WED 11:55 PM EST, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:15 AM EST until THU 3:00 PM EST, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:16 AM EST until THU 8:30 PM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM EST until WED 3:00 PM EST, Mercer County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 4:00 AM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Southern Queens County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 6:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Hudson County

Long Island storm forecast: South Shore sees coastal flooding threat, wind gusts upward of 60 mph

Published 
Long Island power outages concerns

FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg shows us how crews on Long Island are making sure they are as prepared as possible.

LONG ISLAND - As a powerful storm approaches the NYC area, the entirety of Long Island is under a high wind warning, and a coastal flood warning covers the South Shore and parts of the North Shore, according to the National Weather Service.

Widespread power outages are likely as peak winds could reach 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 70 miles per hour. The strongest winds are expected between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday.

A State of Emergency has been issued in Nassau and Suffolk Counties to assist with recovery if needed - this as crews were out clearing storm basins to prevent flooding.

A staging area has been set up in Bethpage for trucks coming in from outside of Long Island. They’re able to fuel up before heading to areas they’re needed the most.

Click here for a full list of school closing and delays throughout our area

Widespread coastal flooding is expected from Queens to East Patchogue on the South Shore, with the most extreme conditions during Wednesday morning's high tide.

How much rain is expected on Long Island?

Most of Long Island will see 2-2.5 inches of rain.

When is it going to rain?

The heaviest rainfall is going to be between 7 p.m. Tuesday evening and 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, but significant flood impacts are likely to continue through Thursday morning. 

Damaging winds across the Island could knock out power

The heavy rain combined with strong winds could lead to downed trees and power lines, resulting in widespread power outages.

PSEG Long Island wants its customers to know they’re prepared for heavy rain and wind late Tuesday night into Wednesday. They’ve got 500 employees ready to respond with outside utility personnel from as far south as Florida and west as Kentucky coming in to help. Larry Torres is the senior director of emergency preparedness and logistics.

"We have over 400 high-voltage resources from those areas and we’re bringing in additional vegetation crews and over 100 additional wire watchers and damage accessors as well," Torres said. 

Strong winds will last through Wednesday as the system exits the region.

The power outage forecast for the East Coast. (FOX Weather)

The highest wind gusts will likely be seen in Islip, at 69 miles per hour.  Most wind gusts on Long Island will be in the 60-mile range.

"The biggest concern is the heavy, heavy rains and the forecasted gusts approaching 70 mph and that’s what we’re preparing for," Torres said.

Coastal flooding hazards and impact

Coastal flood warnings and advisories are in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday. 

Moderate flooding is expected along the South Shore, and major flooding is also possible for coastal communities along the Great South Bay.

Image 1 of 3

  (National Weather Service)

Some areas of the South Shore could see a surge of 4 to 5 feet between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning high tides.

Large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet along the oceanfront will also result in widespread dune erosion and damage to dune structures.