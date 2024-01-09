Power outage tracker: Widespread problems expected across NY, NJ, CT

Widespread power outages are expected throughout the entire New York City area, as high wind warnings were issued in parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The powerful storm is expected to lash the entire Northeast, packing threats of damaging winds that could knock out power for millions of Americans. Wind gusts between 50 and 70 mph are expected in much of the region.

If your area is under threat, check the outage maps below.

New York power outages

New Jersey power outages

Connecticut power outages

If your home suffers a power outage, what are you supposed to do – before it happens, during it and after it happens? Here are some tips from the NYC Emergency Management.

How strong will the winds be Tuesday?

Strong to potentially damaging winds will accompany the heavy rain across the Northeast Tuesday and Wednesday.

The peak wind gust forecast across the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

In the Northeast, High Wind Watches and Warnings and Wind Advisories have been issued through Wednesday afternoon from West Virginia and Virginia northward through Maine.

The power outage forecast for the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

Areas along the coast will see the strongest winds that could potentially approach or exceed hurricane force.

Wind alerts are in effect across the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

According to the FOX Forecast Center, power outages caused by the high winds are expected to be widespread from coastal New England through portions of the mid-Atlantic, including the Interstate 95 corridor. This includes New York City.

Widespread power outages are also predicted to the east of lakes Erie and Ontario in western and northern New York.

What time is it going to rain?

Moisture rushing in from the Atlantic Ocean will fuel the heavy rain threat in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

The rainfall forecast through Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (FOX Weather)

In most areas, the heaviest rain will fall overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning before tapering to showers from west to east on Wednesday.

How much rain is expected?

Widespread rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches are expected across the region before the rain pushes off the East Coast. This includes New York City.

Locally higher amounts upwards of 3 to 5 inches are possible in parts of northern New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley.

Brian Donegan, with FOX Weather, helped contribute to this report.