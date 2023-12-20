Flooding of NJ's Passaic River wreaking havoc in Paterson, Wayne, Little Falls

Severe flooding continues to wreak havoc in parts of northern New Jersey following Monday's storm, with rescue operations underway in Paterson and road closures in effect on major thruways.

Meanwhile, many residents in Little Falls remain unable to return home days after officials issued an evacuation order. Officials in Wanye declared a state of emergency.

Water is receding but flooding continues along the Passaic River in Morris, Passaic and Essex counties. According to the National Weather Service, the river crested more than 10 feet Wednesday morning.

Here are some of the top headlines:

US Route 46 : All eastbound lanes are closed between the ramp to Fairfield Rd/Two Bridges Rd (at the West Essex Diner) to the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne.

I-280: Westbound Exit 1W - New Rd in Parsippany-Troy Hills remains closed due to Route 46 flooding. The I-280 westbound Exit 1 ramp to Edwards Road and I-280 eastbound Exit 1 to Ridgedale Ave are open.

NJ Route 20: All lanes are closed in Paterson due to flooding.

Crews in Paterson are conducting rescue operations as patrols urge residents to stay off the flooded roadway.

SkyFOX captured emergency responders escorting people out of a home on Memorial Drive Wednesday morning.

Crews in Little Falls also conducted rescues for the second day in a row. FOX 5 NY captured footage of families with young children to safety.

FOX 5 NY is reaching out to officials in both municipalities to see how many rescue operations were completed.

Not only are residents worried about flooding, but the water is now freezing over.

"We just kept seeing it, rise, rise, and rise. It became scary," a Little Falls resident said.

Those who live in Passaic County are trying to pick up the pieces from Monday's storm. The only problem is, they are still underwater.

First responders in Little Falls initiated emergency rescues for the second day in a row.

The town is currently under a evacuation order with floodwaters still rising.

Little Falls resident, Jeanette Martinez decided to stay behind and said it's a mistake she won't make twice.

In Wayne, parking lots look more like ponds.

"Roads are blocked off," Wayne resident Latoya Marchesini said. Marchesini has been using his boat as a temporary water taxi.

"I was stuck here, so I really couldn't go to work," he said.

Many New Jersey residents said the rain is growing far more frequent and intense.

"There are 100-year storms twice within five years," a Wayne resident said.

The swampy streets are putting businesses like Laminate Beauty Bar in limbo at the height of the holiday rush.

"A lot of people have been calling to see if we are open because it's Christmas week," an employee said.

