Crime in the City this week: SoHo hotel murder suspect arrest, migrant shelter scuffle, Gucci robbery

From the arrest of the long-sought SoHo hotel murder suspect to a Randall's Island shelter brawl between migrants and the NYPD, here's a look at this week's top crime stories throughout NYC.

FOX 5 NY's "Crime in the City" recaps crimes that made headlines each week – covering murders, gang takedowns, drug busts and more – along with reactions from the public, politicians and police. Click HERE to check out episodes from previous weeks.

This week, we cover:

Authorities refuse to extradite a man accused in the grisly SoHo hotel murder to New York, claiming that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg cannot be trusted.

"Having observed the treatment of violent criminals in the New York area by the Manhattan DA there, Alvin Bragg, I think it's safer to keep him here and keep him in custody," Maricopa County District Attorney Rachel Mitchell said during a Wednesday press conference.

Raad Almansoori

NYC police officials said at a news conference Tuesday they are seeking to extradite and arrest Raad Almansoori, 26, in the killing of Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, 38.

He has not yet been charged and remains in custody in Arizona for separate stabbing attacks targeting women.

"It is deeply disturbing that D.A. Mitchell is playing political games in a murder investigation," a spokesperson for Bragg said in a statement.

Video of a physical confrontation between NYPD officers and migrants on Randall's Island is causing outrage again, as the city continues to struggle to deal with the crisis.

A video of a scuffle between migrants and police was posted to TikTok after authorities responded to a 911 call about a man causing a disturbance at the migrant shelter.

Police said they saw a migrant man from the shelter getting into a verbal dispute with security, so they removed him from the premises, but not before others started throwing things at the officers.

"Anytime you have 3,000 people who are placed in an environment where they cannot work, they have to sit around all day, you know, things like this have the potential to happen," NYC Mayor Eric Adams said about the video.

Three armed suspects were caught on daytime surveillance video on Monday robbing a NYC Gucci store of $51,000 worth of items and pointing a gun at customers.

The NYPD released the video that shows the robbery just before noon at the Meatpacking District store at 400 West 14th St.

In the video, the suspects – two men and a woman – can be seen, and after entering the store, one of them pulled out a gun. That's when police said customers were ordered to get to the ground.

After taking $51,000 worth of high-end merchandise, police said the woman pulled up to the curb, right near the store entrance, in a black Honda CRV. Once the men were inside, the vehicle sped off down 9th Ave., nearly hitting another vehicle and a person on a bike.

Police said the suspects drove through the Lincoln Tunnel into New Jersey. Their whereabouts after that were unknown.

Thanks to a rash of shootings, attacks and robberies on and around mass transit in New York City, it's no surprise new numbers from the NYPD show an uptick in subway crime.

According to authorities, subway crimes have jumped 22.6% compared to this time last year.

In just the past week, a Brazilian tourist was stabbed in the neck in an unprovoked attack, soon after a man was struck in the head several times with a metal pipe.

The NYPD told FOX 5 NY that 138 out of 266 cases so far this year are grand larcenies.

Since the beginning of the year, NYPD officers have made 40% more arrests than this time last year, with a 64% increase in grand larceny arrests.

An NYPD officer was struck in the head with an object during an "unlawful protest" over the weekend in New York City, and now, NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry is sounding the alarm on police assaults.

Daughtry shared two photos on social media showing the officer with a staple in his head and the object allegedly used to strike him at a Saturday night protest march from 39th St. to Columbus Circle.



In a message posted to X, he said: "After giving multiple warnings to demonstrators, our officers moved in to disperse the crowd. At that time one of our officers was struck in the head with an object, causing a deep cut that required two staples."

According to the NYPD, 14 people were taken into custody following the march – nine were issued summonses for disorderly conduct and five were arrested and charged with obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

No one was charged with assault, so the suspect in the attack has not been caught, police said. The officer is expected to be OK.