Trio forces customers to the ground in gunpoint robbery at Meatpacking Gucci store

The NYPD is searching for the three suspects who robbed a Gucci store on Monday in the Meatpacking District.

The robbery happened before noon at the store located at 400 West 14th St.

Police said two men and a woman entered the store and displayed a gun.

They ordered everyone on the floor and fled with merchandise, police said.

After, police said the two men and woman then drove away in a black Toyota.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.