Trio forces customers to the ground in gunpoint robbery at Meatpacking Gucci store
MEATPACKING DISTRICT - The NYPD is searching for the three suspects who robbed a Gucci store on Monday in the Meatpacking District.
The robbery happened before noon at the store located at 400 West 14th St.
Police said two men and a woman entered the store and displayed a gun.
They ordered everyone on the floor and fled with merchandise, police said.
After, police said the two men and woman then drove away in a black Toyota.
No injuries have been reported.
The investigation remains ongoing.