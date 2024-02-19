Subway crime on the rise, despite increase in arrests: NYPD

Thanks to a rash of shootings, attacks, and robberies on and around mass transit in New York City, it's no surprise new numbers from the NYPD show an uptick in subway crime.

According to authorities, subway crimes have jumped 22.6% compared to this time last year.

In just the past week, a Brazilian tourist was stabbed in the neck in an unprovoked attack, soon after a man was struck in the head several times with a metal pipe.

The NYPD tells FOX 5 NY that 138 out of 266 cases so far this year are grand larcenies.

Since the beginning of the year, NYPD officers have made 40% more arrests than this time last year, with a 64% increase in grand larceny arrests.

So, how can subway crime be increasing significantly when police are making more arrests?

Law enforcement experts say that suspects are often back out on the streets before long.

The NYPD says it is adding upwards of 1,000 additional police officers to subway patrols each day, to try and combat the issue.