Watch: NYC Mayor Eric Adams's interview with FOX 5 NY

NYC Mayor Eric Adams joined FOX 5 NY live on the 5 O'Clock News to answer questions about the issues affecting New Yorkers.

Mayor Eric Adams speaks during press briefing at City Hall. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) Expand

Top of mind is crime and safety. According to NYPD statistics, subway crimes are up 22% since the beginning of the year. Just this week, a musician spoke to FOX 5 NY following a bottle attack, and a man was struck in the head by an attacker with a metal pipe.

Mayor Adams talked about the latest plan to keep New Yorkers safe. "The commissioner and the first commissioner put in a plan where we're going to have officers in the transit system for 12-hour tours. That allows us to get a greater deal of what we call omnipresence," Adams said.

"We are also going to encourage officers to walk through trains and to really have visibility around the token booths on the platforms," Adams said.

The migrant crisis remains a big concern. NYC estimates that the cost of caring for migrants is expected to reach $12 billion over the next three years.

"I think both houses need to look at real, true immigration reform. The republicans have stymied stopping immigration reform for years. While we deal with the mid and long-term plan, this needs immediate relief for all the cities that are involved," Adams said.

Mayor Adams said he had not spoken to President Biden about the migrant crisis for "quite some time."

On Monday, the New York Post released a scathing report on Adams's migrant credit card plan and its costs to the city.

"Each migrant will get about $13 a day, so it's not automatically $1,000. This is going to be part of our cost-saving measures. We're going to save $600,000 a month. $7.2 a year," Adams said.

And recently, the mayor also made headlines by announcing that the city would be suing social media companies for fueling the youth mental health crisis.

"We're saying to social media, let's stop using algorithms to draw our young people into dark places," Adams said.

"Our city is built on innovation and technology, but many social media platforms end up endangering our children's mental health, promoting addiction, and encouraging unsafe behavior," Adams said in a statement.