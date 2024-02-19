NYPD officer struck in head with object during NYC 'unlawful protest'

An NYPD officer was struck in the head with an object during an ‘unlawful protest’ over the weekend in New York City, and now, NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry is sounding the alarm on police assaults.

Daughtry shared two photos on social media showing the officer with a staple in his head and the object allegedly used to strike him at a Saturday night protest march from 39th St. to Columbus Circle.

In a message posted to X, he said: "After giving multiple warnings to demonstrators, our officers moved in to disperse the crowd. At that time one of our officers was struck in the head with an object, causing a deep cut that required two staples."

NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry tweeted the two photos.

According to the NYPD, 14 people were taken into custody following the march – nine were issued summonses for disorderly conduct and five were arrested and charged with obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

No one was charged with assault, so the suspect in the attack has not been caught, police said. The officer is expected to be OK.

Meanwhile, new numbers released by the New York Post are bringing heightened awareness to the issue.

The Post, citing NYPD data, wrote that 5,363 cops were injured last year, with 1,286 officers hurt in battles with suspects between October and December, alone.

NYPD assaults, according to data.

In addition, 135 officers were injured in the Bronx’s 40th Precinct, followed by 129 injuries in Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct.

On Friday, five men charged in last month's attack on two NYPD officers in Times Square faced a judge.

Wilson Juarez, Kelvin Servita Arocha, Yohenry Brito, Yorman Reveron and Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel all appeared in court and were arraigned on the indictment. All five remain in law enforcement custody, authorities said.

The two officers were attacked by as many as 14 people back on Jan. 27 after police said they were trying to break up a group of men accused of acting disorderly near Times Square.