5 suspects in Times Square NYPD attack appear in court l What to know

Five men charged in last month's attack on two NYPD officers in Times Square faced a judge Friday.

The suspects in court today were:

Wilson Juarez

Kelvin Servita Arocha

Yohenry Brito

Yorman Reveron

Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel

Two of the suspects – Juarez and Arocha – are already in ICE custody. Brito was released after a church in Bay Ridge posted his $15,000 bail.

"They have no regard for police officers," PBA President Patrick Hendry said. "They are just trying to stay out in the streets of the city of New York and commit crimes.

The Legal Aid Society is also helping defend Reveron, another suspect connected to the case. The Legal Aid Society claims the preliminary evidence contradicts what police have been saying the last couple of weeks, and they believe charges should have never been brought against him.

"Our justice system did its job." — PBA President Patrick Hendry

Meanwhile, an eighth person was arrested in the attack and was picked up at the Randall's Island migrant shelter. Ulises Bohorquez faced a judge Thursday and was held on $100,000 cash bail. Prosecutors said he kicked one officer's foot and grabbed the other one's leg.

Gomez-Izquiel, 19, was picked up by police and went to court. He was also held on $100,000 bail after being accused of shoplifting at a Macy's inside Queens Center Mall. He allegedly punched a Macy's employee that tried to stop him.

"Our justice system did its job," Hendry said. "$100,000 is significant, but this should have been from the beginning, from the first four who were released on their own recognizance."

Events: What happened in Times Square?

The two NYPD officers were attacked by as many as 14 people back on Jan. 27 after police said they were trying to break up a group of men accused of acting disorderly near Times Square.

Police initially arrested four people, and then a fifth person a few days later, but outrage grew after all were released without bail.

However, last week, a grand jury indicted seven people connected to the melee.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg faced fierce criticism over the fact that several suspects wanted in the attack were released on bail and for the time it took to bring down the indictments.

"Based on our thorough investigation, I stand here today confident that we have identified the roles of every person that broke the law and participated in this heinous attack," Bragg said.