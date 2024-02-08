Migrants beat up NYPD cops: Timeline of investigation into attack

Two NYPD officers were attacked last month after police said they were trying to break up a group of migrant men accused of acting disorderly near Times Square in New York City.

Police initially arrested four people, and then a fifth person a few days later, but outrage grew after all were released without bail.

From the initial attack on officers to criticism over Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's handling of the case – here's the timeline of events so far:

Saturday, Jan. 27

Around 8:30 p.m., surveillance video showed a group of men and two police officers calmly interacting on camera. It appeared to be an ordinary exchange until the pair of officers attempted to take down one of the men.

According to police, that's when the encounter turned violent, starting with a kick to an officer's head.

Featured article

Police said it only escalated. Moments later, the men swarmed around the officers already on the ground, striking them both multiple times.

The officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Two suspects — Yorman Reveron, 24, and Darwin Andres Gomez Izquiel, 19 — were arrested minutes after the attack. At around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers took Kelvin Servat Arocha, 19, and Wilson Juarez, 21, into custody. All four suspects were released hours later with no bail.

Monday, Jan. 29

A fifth person, 22-year-old Jhoan Boada, is arrested and charged in the attack. Boada is also reportedly released without bail.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

The NYPD released surveillance video of the attack.

Police also released images of four additional suspects wanted in connection to the attack.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

The NYPD arrested two more suspects in connection with the assault.

According to police, Yohenry Brito, 24, and Jandry Barros, 21, were arrested. However, only Brito was charged with robbery and felony assault in the attack.

Jandry Barros (left) and Yohenry Brito (right) arrive for their arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Both are charged with allegedly attacking police officers in Times Square. (Jefferson Siegel for Fox News Digital)

Gov. Kathy Hochul was asked during the day if the suspects should be deported.

"I think that's absolutely something that should be looked at," Hochul said. "If someone commits a crime against a police officer in the state of New York, and they're not here legally, definitely worth checking into."

Hochul went on to say, so far, she hasn't been satisfied with the response. She's also looking for prosecutors and judges to do the right thing.

Thursday, Feb. 1

The New York Post reports that Gomez, Arocha, Juarez and Reveron – the four men arrested for the attack on Jan. 27 – had fled to California.

"Cops believe the group could have hopped on a bus bound for California on Wednesday after giving phony names to a church-affiliated nonprofit group that helps migrants get rides out of the city, according to law enforcement sources," The Post wrote.

Friday, Feb. 2

At this point, seven men were arrested and six were charged in the Times Square attack, and police are saying as many as 14 could have been involved.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg initially stayed silent when questioned by reporters on why a total of five suspects were released without bail.

Featured article

Later in the day, Bragg spoke at a news conference, where he said that he had no proof that four of the suspected attackers had fled the state and said that the matter was under further investigation.

"We do not tolerate people assaulting police officers, but in a court of law, our profound obligation is to make sure we have the right people charged with the right crimes," Bragg said.

Saturday, Feb. 3

In a statement released Saturday, Bragg said "It is clear from video and other evidence that some of the most culpable individuals have not yet been identified or arrested, and we are working hand in hand with the NYPD to find and hold them accountable for their despicable acts."

Featured article

Bragg said he was also preparing to present charges in front of a grand jury on Tuesday.

Monday, Feb. 5

ICE sources told multiple news outlets, including Fox News, that a group of migrants were arrested at a Greyhound bus station in Phoenix in connection to the NYPD attack.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Yohenry Brito, one of the suspects in the attack, was indicted by a grand jury.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

The DA's office backed away from reported claims that the suspects were released on bail were arrested in Arizona.

Featured article

"The Manhattan D.A.’s Office was informed yesterday by HSI that the four individuals they took into custody were not affiliated with the New York City investigation. To date, we have not received any indication from federal authorities that they have detained anyone related to our case," Manhattan D.A. Communications Director Danielle Filson said in a statement.

Thursday, Feb. 8

During a news conference, authorities announced that seven people were indicted for the Times Square attack.

Authorities said the purpose of the press conference was to announce charges and help the public identify and locate them.

Earlier, police released images of two additional suspects wanted in connection with the attack.

The man in the red is described as one of the worst offenders because he was caught on video repeatedly kicking officers.