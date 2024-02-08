NYPD attack: New migrant suspect images released as DA Bragg faces criticism on case

Police released pictures of additional migrant suspects wanted in connection with the attack on two NYPD officers last month near Times Square, as questions remain about how District Attorney Alvin Bragg has handled the case.

The NYPD hopes a member of the public can recognize the two additional suspects so they could make the arrests.

The man in the red is described as one of the worst offenders because he was caught on video repeatedly kicking officers.

It comes as questions remain about how Bragg has handled the case. There are also growing calls for him to be removed from office.

"Alvin Bragg is really a disgrace as a district attorney." St. Sen. Rob Ortt said.

Out of the six migrants charged with felonies, Yohenry Brito is the only suspect currently at Rikers Island. The others were released without bail.

Migrants arrested in Arizona

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had reported four suspects that were believed to have skipped town were picked up in Arizona, but the DA's office is pushing back, saying the four are not connected to the case.

"The Manhattan D.A.’s Office was informed yesterday by HSI that the four individuals they took into custody were not affiliated with the New York City investigation," Manhattan D.A. Communications Director Danielle Filson said. ICE has not responded to FOX 5 NY's numerous requests for comment.

In a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul, Republican lawmakers echoed calls for the removal of Bragg from office.

‘Not performing the duties that we expect’

"She (Hochul) should remove him from office because he simply is not performing the duties that we expect the district attorney to do," Ortt said.

In a statement, the DA's office defended Bragg's record, saying, "As the district attorney and the New York City police commissioner clearly stated this weekend, and as Mayor Adams echoed this week, we are working closely with the NYPD to make positive identifications, build our case and hold those responsible, accountable."

Mayor Eric Adams, as he was leaving an event Wednesday, quickly agreed, saying, "I have confidence in the district attorney and I think he’s going to do a good job."

The DA's office also tried to explain why they didn’t request bail for one of the suspects – Kelvin Servita Arocha – because they said he kicked the police radio, not the officer. However, Arocha was charged with a felony.