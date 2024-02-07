Manhattan DA seeks public's aid in identifying Times Square attackers

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is asking the public for help in identifying two migrants who attacked two NYPD officers in Times Square on January 27th.

The DA’s office described the man in the red coat and white hat as one of the worst offenders because they say he kicked the officers the most out of the group.

So far, 6 migrants have been arrested and all 6 were charged with felonies, but only one was held on bail.

And because the DA’s office did not request bail for the other cases - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is facing the heat from both sides of the aisle.

"We need district attorneys to ask for bail in bail-eligible cases," Governor Kathy Hochul said on MSNBC.

Four of the suspects reportedly fled the city after their arraignment. But a spokesperson for ICE said that on Monday, their team apprehended four migrants traveling to the Phoenix Greyhound bus station.

"On Feb. 5, special agents with Homeland Security Investigations, Enforcement and Removal Operations, and U. S. Border Patrol apprehended four individuals on a bus who were traveling to the Phoenix Greyhound Bus Station from El Paso, Texas," Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe, the Acting Deputy Press Secretary, Southwest Team said. "The subjects were believed to be fleeing the state of New York from their suspected involvement in a coordinated assault on multiple New York City Police Department (NYPD) Officers. On Feb. 6, the four individuals were transferred to the custody of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) to be processed for immigration violations."

However, the DA’s office on Wednesday pushed back on this claim.

"The Manhattan D.A.’s Office was informed yesterday by HSI that the four individuals they took into custody were not affiliated with the New York City investigation," Manhattan D.A. Communications Director Danielle Filson said.

"To date, we have not received any indication from federal authorities that they have detained anyone related to our case." — Danielle Filson, Manhattan D.A. Communications Director

ICE has now not responded to our numerous requests for comment.

But DA Bragg still facing tough criticism of his handling of the case.

State Senate Republicans writing a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul calling on her to remove Bragg from his position.

"Alvin Bragg is a disgrace as a district attorney," State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt said. "She (Hochul) should remove him from office because he simply is not performing the duties that we expect the district attorney to do."

In response, Filson wrote, "As the District Attorney and New York City Police Commissioner clearly stated this weekend, and as Mayor Adams echoed this week, we are working closely with the NYPD to make positive identifications, build our case, and hold those responsible accountable."

Mayor Eric Adams as he was leaving an event Wednesday, quickly agreed.

"I have confidence in the district attorney and I think he’s going to do a good job," Adams replied.

"We don't want to demonize all of our migrant asylum seekers." — Mayor Eric Adams

The DA's office also trying to explain why they didn’t request bail for one of the suspects - Kelvin Servita Arocha - because they say he kicked the police radio not the officer.

However, Arocha was charged with a felony.