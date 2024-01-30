NYPD officers assaulted in Midtown

The NYPD is on the hunt for a group of people who assaulted several officers in Midtown.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 10:30 pm.

Investigators say that the officers were trying to take a person into custody on West 42nd Street near 7th Avenue when they were attacked.

Several people can be seen on security footage punching and kicking the officers in the head and body before running off.

The officers sustained minor injuries.

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, PBA President Patrick Hendry said "Attacks on police officers are becoming an epidemic, and the reason is the revolving door we’re seeing in cases like this one. It is impossible for police officers to deal effectively with crime and disorder if the justice system can’t or won’t protect us while we do that work."