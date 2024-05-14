Northern lights tonight: Display could be visible once again in NY

Could the northern lights be visible once again tonight in parts of NY?

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) issued another Geomagnetic Storm Watch, just days after a historic geomagnetic storm blasted Earth and set off an incredible display of the northern nights around the world.

This graphic shows current solar storm conditions. (FOX Weather)

The SWPC said it issued a G2 "moderate" Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Tuesday and said watches at that level are not uncommon.

A G2 geomagnetic storm could potentially impact power grids, like transformer damage, and could force corrective actions on spacecraft.

This graphic shows past solar storm conditions. (FOX Weather)

The SWPC said a coronal mass ejection, which is an eruption of solar material from the Sun, could arrive at Earth and lead to an increase of geomagnetic activity.

Will the northern lights be visible in NY?

In addition, the SWPC said the northern lights could be visible farther south than usual. This includes parts of New York.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center suggests that prime viewing times typically fall within an hour or two of midnight, spanning from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis), also known as aurora, colorful lights shift, illuminate the sky in Rochester. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Northern Lights display on Tuesday, however, won't be as vivid or intense as what was experienced last week.