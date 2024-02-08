NYPD bodycam video shows men beat up cops near Times Square migrant shelter

The NYPD has released body camera footage of the attack on two NYPD officers by a group of migrants in Times Square last month.

The video shows a man in a yellow jacket, believed to be Yohenry Brito, wrestling with the officers as a melee ensues.

RELATED: NYPD attack: 7 indicted in attack on 2 officers in Times Square

On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced that seven people have been indicted in connection with the January 27 attack.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A still image from the body camera footage of the attack on two NYPD officers in Times Square on January 27.

Five of the people indicted are facing felony charges.

"Based on our thorough investigation, I stand here today confident that we have identified the roles of every person that broke the law and participated in this heinous attack," Bragg at a press conference on Thursday.

