Suspect in Times Square NYPD attack arrested for shoplifting in Macy's

The NYPD said a suspect charged in the beating of two NYPD officers last month in Times Square has been arrested again – this time for allegedly shoplifting from the Macy's location at Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst.

According to police, 19-year-old Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel was believed to have left New York City for California on a bus. But he’s now been charged following the Tuesday incident.

Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel.

Around 5:30 p.m., police said Gomez-Izquiel was one of four men stopped by a security guard who saw them shoplifting. The four individuals, acting in concert, allegedly removed store merchandise and concealed it into a bag before attempting to leave.

Police said one man punched the security guard in the face before the group ran off. Gomez-Izquiel was caught and charged with robbery and petit larceny. The others were last seen running westbound on Queens Boulevard with around $608 worth of clothing.

The 27-year-old security guard suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention on scene.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old boy also suspected of taking part in the attack was arrested Tuesday in the Bronx.

The teen was arrested around 6:40 p.m. and charged with assault.

Events: What happened in Times Square?

The two NYPD officers were attacked by as many as 14 people back on Jan. 27 after police said they were trying to break up a group of men accused of acting disorderly near Times Square.

Police initially arrested four people, and then a fifth person a few days later, but outrage grew after all were released without bail.

However, last week, a grand jury indicted seven people connected to the melee.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg faced fierce criticism over the fact that several suspects wanted in the attack were released on bail and for the time it took to bring down the indictments.

"Based on our thorough investigation, I stand here today confident that we have identified the roles of every person that broke the law and participated in this heinous attack," Bragg said.