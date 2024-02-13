Teen suspect in Times Square attack on NYPD officers arrested

article

A 17-year-old boy suspected of taking part in the attack on a pair of NYPD in Times Square last month was arrested in the Bronx on Tuesday.

The attack happened on January 27, when two NYPD officers were assaulted by as many as 14 people in Times Square.

The teen was arrested at around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday and has been charged with assault.

Last week, a grand jury indicted 7 people connected to the melee.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg faced fierce criticism over the fact that several suspects wanted in the attack were released on bail and for the time it took to bring down the indictments.

"Based on our thorough investigation, I stand here today confident that we have identified the roles of every person that broke the law and participated in this heinous attack," Bragg said.