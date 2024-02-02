Outrage intensifies as reported migrants are arrested, released in NYPD attack

Two of a dozen migrants accused in a vicious midtown attack over the weekend appeared in court Thursday.

Droves of NYPD officers were in a show of support for two of their own who were pummeled on camera Saturday evening.

The duo 24-year-old Yohenry Brito and 21-year-old Jandry Barros were the 6th and 7th arrest made Wednesday, but only Brito was charged with robbery and felony assault in the attack.

"They brutally attacked a New York City police officer and a lieutenant. Our criminal justice system is upside down. It fails every day," — Patrick Hendry, PBA President

Concerning Barros, District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office declined to prosecute, citing a lack of evidence to prove his involvement.

"We have to ask the question--why did these four individuals be released on their own recognizance.

Wednesday's arrests follow four other migrants also arrested and charged in the assault Saturday.

All of whom were released but Jhoan Boada who is currently under supervised release.

The calls for justice in the attack just keep coming in, including one by PBA President Patrick Hendry just outside the courtroom Wednesday morning.

"They brutally attacked a New York City police officer and a lieutenant. Our criminal justice system is upside down. It fails every day," Hendry exclaimed.

Governor Hochul behind the podium hinted deportation should be looked at for the migrants involved in the attack before saying it plainly and clearly.

"Get them all and send them back. You don’t touch our police officers," — Gov. Kathy Hochul

"Get them all and send them back. You don’t touch our police officers," Hochul said.

Republican Staten Island Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis is blaming politics.

"Democratic policies at city hall have made this much more difficult for our law enforcement than it needs to be," Malliotakis told FOX 5.

But the road to capturing and convicting all the attackers involved is getting rocky as some have reportedly already fled the city.

"The problem that ICE has is because the NYPD is prohibited from sharing information and the city is denying any retainer requests, it makes it very difficult," she added.

Officials in Mayor Adam's administration argue joint local and federal pursuit of the accused men shouldn't be that tall of hurdle to clear.

"If federal authorities are able to get a warrant for the arrest of these individuals, we are allowed to work with them and participate with that," said Camille Joseph Varlack, the chief of staff of the Adams Administration.

Meantime, Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry posted a video to X with a warning to the suspects still on the loose saying "We will scour the globe to find you if you commit an assault on our police officers."