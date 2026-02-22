NYC blizzard warning: Up to 24 inches of snow possible Sunday into Monday l LIVE updates

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Coastal Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 6:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Middlesex County, Warren County, Sussex County, Morris County, Mercer County
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Bronx County, Northeast Suffolk County, Orange County, New York County (Manhattan), Rockland County, Northern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Putnam County, Southwest Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Kings County (Brooklyn), Southern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Western Passaic County, Hudson County, Western Union County, Eastern Union County, Western Essex County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Passaic County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM EST until MON 5:00 AM EST, Ocean County, Coastal Ocean County, Western Monmouth County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Sullivan County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Ulster County, Eastern Dutchess County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 4:00 AM EST, Southwest Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 AM EST, Southeast Suffolk County, Northeast Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 2:00 AM EST, New York County (Manhattan), Southern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Kings County (Brooklyn), Eastern Union County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Bergen County, Hudson County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 5:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Northern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Northern Queens County, Southern Westchester County
NYC blizzard warning: Up to 24 inches of snow possible Sunday into Monday l LIVE updates

By
Published  February 22, 2026 8:03am EST
New York City
The Brief

    • The New York City area is under a blizzard warning as a major winter storm approaches.
    • The storm is expected to bring about 20 inches of snow to New York City, with parts of New Jersey seeing closer to 30.
    • The snow is expected to start Sunday afternoon and continue falling until Monday evening.

NEW YORK CITY - New York City is bracing for the first blizzard in more than a decade as remnants of the last major snowfall still remain across the city.

JUMP TO: PROJECTED TOTALS l TIMELINE l COASTAL IMPACTS

MORE: School closings and delays in NY, NJ, CT for Monday, Feb. 23

Northeast blizzard

What we know:

A major coastal storm is set to impact the Tri-State area Sunday into Monday, prompting blizzard warnings for New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and coastal Connecticut as forecasters call for heavy snow, strong winds and significant travel disruptions. 

Both New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared states of emergencies on Saturday in preparation for the snowstorm.

Winter weather Alerts through Monday (FOX Weather)

How much snow are we getting today?

By the numbers:

Total accumulations for the New York City area are expected to be between 16 and 24 inches, while parts of New Jersey could see 20–30 inches.

NYC blizzard 11AM update: Snow could fall as fast as 4 inches per hour

According to FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory, the New York City area could see up to 2 feet of snow during this evening's blizzard, with even higher totals expected at the Jersey Shore. Wind gusts could be as high as 55 miles per hour, and snow could fall as fast as 4 inches per hour.

Snowfall total predictions:

  • NYC: 20 inches
  • North Jersey: 20 inches
  • Jersey Shore: 24 to 30 inches
  • Long Island: 23 inches
  • Connecticut: 17 inches

Forecasters say New York City, Rockland and Westchester counties, all of Long Island and northeastern New Jersey and coastal Connecticut could see between 2 and 3 inches of snow per hour. 

Wind speeds between 30 and 45 mph are expected, with gusts potentially up to 60 mph. Officials say whiteout conditions could lead to "dangerous to impossible travel" from late Sunday through Monday morning.

When is snow expected in New York?

Timeline:

The storm is expected to start as rain early Sunday morning, before turning into a wintry mix, then snow.

Parts of New Jersey could see snow as early as 10 a.m. Sunday, while New York City will likely see its first flakes around 1 p.m. The heaviest snow is expected from 7 p.m. Sunday to noon on Monday, with the snow tapering off in the afternoon and coming to an end by 6 p.m. Monday.

NYC storm this weekend: Coastal impacts

Dig deeper:

The storm is also expected to bring coastal flooding and hazardous marine conditions, prompting a coastal flood warning for the Jersey Shore:

  • Widespread minor to moderate coastal flooding possible Sunday night into Monday morning high tide
  • Localized overwash and dune erosion possible along ocean beaches
  • Ocean waves could build to 12–16 feet
  • Gale to storm-force marine conditions possible

Why you should care:

Forecasters warn travel could become dangerous to impossible, especially Sunday night into Monday morning. Heavy, wet snow combined with strong winds could lead to:

Power outage outlook through Tuesday(FOX Weather)

  • Downed tree limbs
  • Scattered power outages
  • Whiteout conditions
  • Coastal flooding in vulnerable areas

Residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel during peak storm hours and monitor official updates.

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 5's expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the National Weather Service.

