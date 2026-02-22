NYC blizzard warning: Up to 24 inches of snow possible Sunday into Monday l LIVE updates

The Brief The New York City area is under a blizzard warning as a major winter storm approaches. The storm is expected to bring about 20 inches of snow to New York City, with parts of New Jersey seeing closer to 30. The snow is expected to start Sunday afternoon and continue falling until Monday evening.



New York City is bracing for the first blizzard in more than a decade as remnants of the last major snowfall still remain across the city.

Northeast blizzard

What we know:

A major coastal storm is set to impact the Tri-State area Sunday into Monday, prompting blizzard warnings for New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and coastal Connecticut as forecasters call for heavy snow, strong winds and significant travel disruptions.

Both New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared states of emergencies on Saturday in preparation for the snowstorm.

Winter weather Alerts through Monday (FOX Weather)

By the numbers:

Total accumulations for the New York City area are expected to be between 16 and 24 inches, while parts of New Jersey could see 20–30 inches.

Snowfall total predictions:

NYC: 20 inches

North Jersey: 20 inches

Jersey Shore: 24 to 30 inches

Long Island: 23 inches

Connecticut: 17 inches

Forecasters say New York City, Rockland and Westchester counties, all of Long Island and northeastern New Jersey and coastal Connecticut could see between 2 and 3 inches of snow per hour.

Wind speeds between 30 and 45 mph are expected, with gusts potentially up to 60 mph. Officials say whiteout conditions could lead to "dangerous to impossible travel" from late Sunday through Monday morning.

Timeline:

The storm is expected to start as rain early Sunday morning, before turning into a wintry mix, then snow.

Parts of New Jersey could see snow as early as 10 a.m. Sunday, while New York City will likely see its first flakes around 1 p.m. The heaviest snow is expected from 7 p.m. Sunday to noon on Monday, with the snow tapering off in the afternoon and coming to an end by 6 p.m. Monday.

Dig deeper:

The storm is also expected to bring coastal flooding and hazardous marine conditions, prompting a coastal flood warning for the Jersey Shore:

Widespread minor to moderate coastal flooding possible Sunday night into Monday morning high tide

Localized overwash and dune erosion possible along ocean beaches

Ocean waves could build to 12–16 feet

Gale to storm-force marine conditions possible

Why you should care:

Forecasters warn travel could become dangerous to impossible, especially Sunday night into Monday morning. Heavy, wet snow combined with strong winds could lead to:

Power outage outlook through Tuesday (FOX Weather)

Downed tree limbs

Scattered power outages

Whiteout conditions

Coastal flooding in vulnerable areas

Residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel during peak storm hours and monitor official updates.

