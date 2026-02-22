Expand / Collapse search
Mayor Mamdani declares NYC travel ban amid historic winter storm

By
Published  February 22, 2026 2:24pm EST
New York City
The Brief

    • New York City will be under a travel ban starting at 9 p.m. Sunday.
    • All city streets, highways and bridges will be closed to non-emergency traffic.
    • The ban is scheduled to end at noon Monday.

NEW YORK CITY - A travel ban has been declared in New York City as residents brace for a potentially historic blizzard to dump up to 24 inches of snow across the city.

NYC snow travel ban

What we know:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani ordered the city-wide travel ban during a press conference Sunday afternoon, while declaring a State of Emergency for all five boroughs.

What does a travel ban mean?

All city streets, highways and bridges will be closed to non-emergency traffic for the duration of the ban, which starts at 9 p.m. Sunday and will remain in effect until noon Monday. The mayor also announced that New York City Public Schools would have a full snow day on Monday, the first since 2019.

The backstory:

The announcement comes just a day after both New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared states of emergencies in preparation for the snowstorm. Blizzard warnings are also in effect for New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and coastal Connecticut.

Total accumulations for the New York City area are expected to be between 18 and 24 inches, while parts of New Jersey could see 20–30 inches.

Snowfall is expected to start Sunday afternoon, pick up from 7 p.m. Sunday to noon on Monday, then come to an end by 6 p.m. Monday.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the National Weather Service.

