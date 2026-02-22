School closings and delays in NY, NJ, CT for Monday, Feb. 23

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Coastal Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 6:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Middlesex County, Warren County, Sussex County, Morris County, Mercer County
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Bronx County, Northeast Suffolk County, Orange County, New York County (Manhattan), Rockland County, Northern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Putnam County, Southwest Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Kings County (Brooklyn), Southern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Western Passaic County, Hudson County, Western Union County, Eastern Union County, Western Essex County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Passaic County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM EST until MON 5:00 AM EST, Ocean County, Coastal Ocean County, Western Monmouth County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Sullivan County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Ulster County, Eastern Dutchess County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 4:00 AM EST, Southwest Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 AM EST, Southeast Suffolk County, Northeast Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 2:00 AM EST, New York County (Manhattan), Southern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Kings County (Brooklyn), Eastern Union County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Bergen County, Hudson County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 5:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Northern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Northern Queens County, Southern Westchester County

School closings and delays in NY, NJ, CT for Monday, Feb. 23

By
Published  February 22, 2026 10:36am EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK - Track school closings and delays for Monday, Feb. 23 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT

List of school closings and delays

What we know:

New York

  • Ny: Baldwin School District: Closed
  • Ny: Bellmore-Merrick Central Hs District: Closed
  • Ny: Island Park School District: Closed
  • Ny: Mineola School District: Closed
  • Ny: North Shore School District: Closed
  • Ny: Oyster Bay-East Norwich School Dist.: Closed
  • Ny: Rockville Centre School District: Closed
  • Ny: Valley Stream 30 School District: Closed
  • Ny: Valley Stream Public Schools: Closed
  • Ny: West Hempstead School District: Closed

New Jersey

  • NJ: Kinnelon Borough School Dist.: Closed
  • NJ: Memorial Day Nursery-Paterson: Closed
  • NJ: One Step Ahead Day Care Ctr.: Closed

Connecticut

  • Ct: Norwalk High School: Closed

Winter WeatherNew York