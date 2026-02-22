School closings and delays in NY, NJ, CT for Monday, Feb. 23

Track school closings and delays for Monday, Feb. 23 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT

MORE: Click HERE for real-time school closing updates.

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage— Download Now .

List of school closings and delays

What we know:

Ny: Baldwin School District: Closed

Ny: Bellmore-Merrick Central Hs District: Closed

Ny: Island Park School District: Closed

Ny: Mineola School District: Closed

Ny: North Shore School District: Closed

Ny: Oyster Bay-East Norwich School Dist.: Closed

Ny: Rockville Centre School District: Closed

Ny: Valley Stream 30 School District: Closed

Ny: Valley Stream Public Schools: Closed

Ny: West Hempstead School District: Closed

NJ: Kinnelon Borough School Dist.: Closed

NJ: Memorial Day Nursery-Paterson: Closed

NJ: One Step Ahead Day Care Ctr.: Closed

Ct: Norwalk High School: Closed