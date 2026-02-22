School closings and delays in NY, NJ, CT for Monday, Feb. 23
NEW YORK - Track school closings and delays for Monday, Feb. 23 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
List of school closings and delays
What we know:
New York
- Ny: Baldwin School District: Closed
- Ny: Bellmore-Merrick Central Hs District: Closed
- Ny: Island Park School District: Closed
- Ny: Mineola School District: Closed
- Ny: North Shore School District: Closed
- Ny: Oyster Bay-East Norwich School Dist.: Closed
- Ny: Rockville Centre School District: Closed
- Ny: Valley Stream 30 School District: Closed
- Ny: Valley Stream Public Schools: Closed
- Ny: West Hempstead School District: Closed
New Jersey
- NJ: Kinnelon Borough School Dist.: Closed
- NJ: Memorial Day Nursery-Paterson: Closed
- NJ: One Step Ahead Day Care Ctr.: Closed
Connecticut
- Ct: Norwalk High School: Closed
