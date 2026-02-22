NJ blizzard could bring 30 inches of snow to the Jersey Shore l LIVE updates

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Coastal Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 6:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Middlesex County, Warren County, Sussex County, Morris County, Mercer County
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Bronx County, Northeast Suffolk County, Orange County, New York County (Manhattan), Rockland County, Northern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Putnam County, Southwest Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Kings County (Brooklyn), Southern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Western Passaic County, Hudson County, Western Union County, Eastern Union County, Western Essex County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Passaic County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM EST until MON 5:00 AM EST, Ocean County, Coastal Ocean County, Western Monmouth County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Sullivan County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Ulster County, Eastern Dutchess County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 4:00 AM EST, Southwest Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 AM EST, Southeast Suffolk County, Northeast Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 2:00 AM EST, New York County (Manhattan), Southern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Kings County (Brooklyn), Eastern Union County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Bergen County, Hudson County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 5:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Northern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Northern Queens County, Southern Westchester County
NJ blizzard could bring 30 inches of snow to the Jersey Shore l LIVE updates

By
Published  February 22, 2026 9:18am EST
New Jersey
The Brief

    • New Jersey could see more than 2 feet of snow from the first blizzard to hit the state in a decade.
    • The Jersey Shore will see the highest snowfall totals with northern shores getting up to 30 inches.
    • The snow is expected to begin Sunday afternoon, and continue falling until Monday evening.

NEW JERSEY - New Jersey is expected to take the brunt of a potentially historic winter storm hitting the Northeast this weekend.

What we know:

The entire state of New Jersey is under a blizzard warning Sunday morning as significant snow, strong winds and coastal flooding could bring life-threatening travel and crippling impacts.

Northeast blizzard

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill also declared a State of Emergency for all 21 counties in the state on Saturday in preparation for the winter storm.

How much snow are we getting today?

By the numbers:

Northern parts of New Jersey will see anywhere from 18 to 30 inches of snow, with the Jersey Shore expected to accumulate the highest totals.

FOX Weather LIVE updates

Snowfall total predictions:

  • Long Branch: 24–30 inches
  • Toms River: 24–30 inches
  • Morristown: 18–24 inches
  • Newark: 18–24 inches

During the storm's heaviest periods, snowfall rates could see more than 2 inches per hour.

Wind speeds between 30 and 45 mph are expected, with gusts potentially up to 60 mph. Officials say whiteout conditions could lead to "dangerous to impossible travel" from late Sunday through Monday morning.

When is snow expected in New Jersey?

Timeline:

The storm is expected to start as rain early Sunday morning, before turning into a wintry mix, then snow. 

Inland New Jersey could see snow as early as 8 a.m. Sunday, while the Jersey Shore will see its first flake from 1 to 3 p.m. The heaviest snow is expected from 7 p.m. Sunday to noon on Monday, with the snow tapering off in the afternoon and coming to an end by 6 p.m. Monday.

New Jersey coastal flooding

Local perspective:

Coastal flood warnings are in place along the Jersey Shore, where moderate impacts are expected with potentially major impacts possible.

With moderate coastal flooding, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable and some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. 

With any major flooding, flooding may become severe enough to cause more significant structural damage and some locations may become isolated by the floodwaters. 

Why you should care:

Forecasters warn travel could become dangerous to impossible, especially Sunday night into Monday morning. Heavy, wet snow combined with strong winds could lead to:

Power outage outlook through Tuesday (FOX Weather)

  • Downed tree limbs
  • Scattered power outages
  • Whiteout conditions
  • Coastal flooding in vulnerable areas

Residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel during peak storm hours and monitor official updates.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the National Weather Service.

New JerseyWinter Weather