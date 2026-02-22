NJ blizzard could bring 30 inches of snow to the Jersey Shore l LIVE updates

The Brief New Jersey could see more than 2 feet of snow from the first blizzard to hit the state in a decade. The Jersey Shore will see the highest snowfall totals with northern shores getting up to 30 inches. The snow is expected to begin Sunday afternoon, and continue falling until Monday evening.



New Jersey is expected to take the brunt of a potentially historic winter storm hitting the Northeast this weekend.

What we know:

The entire state of New Jersey is under a blizzard warning Sunday morning as significant snow, strong winds and coastal flooding could bring life-threatening travel and crippling impacts.

Northeast blizzard

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill also declared a State of Emergency for all 21 counties in the state on Saturday in preparation for the winter storm.

How much snow are we getting today?

By the numbers:

Northern parts of New Jersey will see anywhere from 18 to 30 inches of snow, with the Jersey Shore expected to accumulate the highest totals.

Snowfall total predictions:

Long Branch: 24–30 inches

Toms River: 24–30 inches

Morristown: 18–24 inches

Newark: 18–24 inches

During the storm's heaviest periods, snowfall rates could see more than 2 inches per hour.

Wind speeds between 30 and 45 mph are expected, with gusts potentially up to 60 mph. Officials say whiteout conditions could lead to "dangerous to impossible travel" from late Sunday through Monday morning.

When is snow expected in New Jersey?

Timeline:

The storm is expected to start as rain early Sunday morning, before turning into a wintry mix, then snow.

Inland New Jersey could see snow as early as 8 a.m. Sunday, while the Jersey Shore will see its first flake from 1 to 3 p.m. The heaviest snow is expected from 7 p.m. Sunday to noon on Monday, with the snow tapering off in the afternoon and coming to an end by 6 p.m. Monday.

New Jersey coastal flooding

Local perspective:

Coastal flood warnings are in place along the Jersey Shore, where moderate impacts are expected with potentially major impacts possible.

With moderate coastal flooding, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable and some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur.

With any major flooding, flooding may become severe enough to cause more significant structural damage and some locations may become isolated by the floodwaters.

Why you should care:

Forecasters warn travel could become dangerous to impossible, especially Sunday night into Monday morning. Heavy, wet snow combined with strong winds could lead to:

Power outage outlook through Tuesday (FOX Weather)

Downed tree limbs

Scattered power outages

Whiteout conditions

Coastal flooding in vulnerable areas

Residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel during peak storm hours and monitor official updates.

