NYC Public Schools close for full snow day on Monday

The Brief New York City Public Schools will close for a full snow day on Monday. Students have no remote learning. The decision comes as a blizzard was expected to bring 18-24 inches of snow to the city.



New York City students will have their first old-school snow day since 2019 thanks to the city's first blizzard in a decade.

What we know:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that New York City Public Schools will have a full snow day on Monday due to inclement weather. Students will have no online schooling or remote learning.

"Full classic snow day," the mayor made the announcement in a tweet on Sunday, asking students to stay safe inside.

The backstory:

The decision comes as a blizzard was expected to bring potentially historic snowfall totals to the New York City area Sunday night through Monday evening.

New York City could see a total accumulation of 18 to 24 inches of snow over the next day and a half. Forecasters say the cisty could see between 2 and 3 inches of snow per hour during the heaviest snowfall. Blizzard conditions, including wind gusts up to 60 mph, could create hazardous travel throughout the day on Monday.

Families can find the latest updates at schools.nyc.gov for more information.

