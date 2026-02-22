Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Sullivan County
Blizzard Warning
until MON 6:00 PM EST, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Bronx County, Northeast Suffolk County, Orange County, New York County (Manhattan), Rockland County, Northern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Putnam County, Southwest Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Kings County (Brooklyn), Southern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Ocean County, Middlesex County, Warren County, Sussex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Coastal Ocean County, Morris County, Western Monmouth County, Mercer County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Western Passaic County, Hudson County, Western Union County, Eastern Union County, Western Essex County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Passaic County
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 4:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Eastern Ulster County, Eastern Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM EST until MON 5:00 AM EST, Ocean County, Coastal Ocean County, Western Monmouth County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 4:00 AM EST, Southwest Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 AM EST, Southeast Suffolk County, Northeast Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 2:00 AM EST, New York County (Manhattan), Southern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Kings County (Brooklyn), Eastern Union County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Bergen County, Hudson County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 5:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Northern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Northern Queens County, Southern Westchester County

NYC Public Schools close for full snow day on Monday

By
Published  February 22, 2026 12:14pm EST
New York City Public Schools
FOX 5 NY

The Brief

    • New York City Public Schools will close for a full snow day on Monday.
    • Students have no remote learning.
    • The decision comes as a blizzard was expected to bring 18-24 inches of snow to the city.

NEW YORK CITY - New York City students will have their first old-school snow day since 2019 thanks to the city's first blizzard in a decade.

What we know:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that New York City Public Schools will have a full snow day on Monday due to inclement weather. Students will have no online schooling or remote learning.

"Full classic snow day," the mayor made the announcement in a tweet on Sunday, asking students to stay safe inside.

See NY, NJ, CT school closings here.

The backstory:

The decision comes as a blizzard was expected to bring potentially historic snowfall totals to the New York City area Sunday night through Monday evening.

New York City could see a total accumulation of 18 to 24 inches of snow over the next day and a half. Forecasters say the cisty could see between 2 and 3 inches of snow per hour during the heaviest snowfall. Blizzard conditions, including wind gusts up to 60 mph, could create hazardous travel throughout the day on Monday.

Families can find the latest updates at schools.nyc.gov for more information.

The Source: This article includes information from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

