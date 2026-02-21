NYC Blizzard Warning: 13–17 inches of snow forecast; officials urge residents to prepare now

The Brief A Blizzard Warning begins Sunday morning and continues through Monday. 13–17 inches of snow forecast across NYC, with higher totals possible. Officials warn the Monday morning commute will be extremely hazardous.



New York City is preparing for a significant winter storm as a Blizzard Warning takes effect Sunday morning, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and near whiteout conditions through Monday.

What we know:

NYC Emergency Management says 13–17 inches of snow is forecast across the city, with the highest totals expected over southern portions of NYC closer to the storm’s core.

Officials say there is a 20–25% chance of a worst-case scenario bringing 20–23 inches of snow.

Light snow is expected to begin around 6 a.m. Sunday, gradually increasing after noon. Moderate snowfall is expected by 6 p.m., before rapidly intensifying Sunday night.

The heaviest snowfall is forecast between 10 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, with snowfall rates exceeding 1.5 inches per hour and potential bursts of 2–3 inches per hour.

Sustained north-northeast winds of 25–35 mph are expected, with gusts of 40–50 mph. Winds will increase Sunday and remain dangerous through Monday evening.

In NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's news conference ahead of the winter storm, he urged New Yorkers to be prepared for potential severe weather.

"Tomorrow, our city will face its second snowstorm in less than a month and our first blizzard since 2016," Mayor Mamdani said. Right now, forecasts predict light snow will begin to fall tomorrow morning at 6 a.m. Over the course of the day, it will grow heavier with intense snowfall beginning at 6 p.m. and dangerous winds increasing overnight."

"While we have not yet made a final decision regarding in-person school for Monday, we are monitoring the conditions and will communicate a decision to students, teachers and parents by noon tomorrow. The safety of our students and our staff remains our top priority."

What is a Blizzard Warning?

A Blizzard Warning is issued when the National Weather Service expects sustained winds or frequent gusts of 35 mph or higher combined with falling or blowing snow that reduces visibility to one-quarter mile or less for at least three hours.

Blizzard conditions don’t just mean heavy snow — strong winds can blow snow around and create whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous or impossible. Even areas that do not receive the highest snowfall totals can experience severe impacts due to blowing and drifting snow.

Officials urge residents to stay off the roads during blizzard conditions and prepare for potential power outages and prolonged disruptions.

Weekend winter alerts (FOX Weather) (Weekend winter alerts (FOX Weather))

Travel impacts

City officials are warning that the Monday morning commute will be extremely hazardous as peak snowfall rates and peak winds coincide.

Slippery roads, limited mobility and near-zero visibility are expected. Residents are urged to avoid traveling if possible.

Air travel is also expected to be significantly impacted. Blizzard conditions typically cause widespread flight cancellations, delays and ground stops at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports.

Officials advise travelers to check flight status directly with airlines before heading to the airport and to contact airlines now about rebooking options.

How to prepare

Emergency officials urge residents to prepare before the storm arrives Sunday.

Finish errands and grocery shopping Saturday.

Charge phones, tablets and backup batteries.

Stock medications, baby supplies, pet food and essentials for 2–3 days.

Check in with elderly neighbors or family members.

Confirm backup plans if you rely on powered medical equipment.

Residents are also encouraged to plan for possible school, childcare and workplace disruptions Monday.

Drop-in centers are open across the city for those in need of a warm place.

Nor'easter snow potential (FOX Weather) (Nor'easter snow potential (FOX Weather))

Forecast confidence

Officials say forecast confidence is increasing, though some details could still shift as the storm approaches.

Regardless of exact snowfall totals, city officials warn that significant impacts are certain.

Residents are encouraged to monitor official sources, sign up for Notify NYC alerts and call 311 for non-emergency city information.

