Blizzard warning issued for NYC; parts of NY, NJ could see 15+ inches of snow l LIVE

The Brief Blizzard warnings are in effect for New York City, Long Island and coastal Connecticut. Meanwhile, winter storm warnings are in place for northeast New Jersey and interior Connecticut. Across the region, 10–18 inches of snow is likely, with dangerous travel Sunday night into Monday.



A major coastal storm is set to impact the Tri-State area Sunday into Monday, prompting blizzard warnings for New York City, Long Island and coastal Connecticut as forecasters call for heavy snow, strong winds and significant travel disruptions.

Blizzard warning NYC

What we know:

The National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings for NYC, Long Island and southern coastal Connecticut valid Sunday morning through Monday afternoon.

Weekend winter alerts (FOX Weather)

Meanwhile, winter storm warnings are in effect for interior southern Connecticut, the Lower Hudson Valley and parts of northeast New Jersey.

How much snow will NYC get this weekend?

By the numbers:

Blizzard conditions — defined as sustained winds or frequent gusts above 35 mph combined with falling or blowing snow reducing visibility to a quarter mile or less — are expected along the coast, including the NYC metro area.

Snow predictions for Sunday

Photo credit: The National Weather Service

Snowfall totals

NYC, Long Island, coastal CT: 13–18 inches likely, with locally higher amounts possible

Interior areas: 10–15 inches, with higher amounts possible

Snowfall rates

1–2 inches per hour expected

2 inches per hour or greater possible Sunday night into Monday morning

Nor'easter snow potential (FOX Weather)

Winds

N/NE winds 30–35 mph

Gusts up to 55 mph possible along the coast

When will snow start on Sunday?

Timeline:

Here is a timeline for when snow will start, according to the National Weather Service:

FOX Forecast Center is monitoring the potential for blizzard conditions along the East Coast ahead of a nor'easter packing heavy snow and high winds. (FOX Weather) Expand

Sunday morning/afternoon: Snow develops, possibly mixing briefly with rain near the coast at the start

7 PM Sunday – 12 PM Monday: Heaviest snow expected

Late Monday morning into afternoon: Snow tapers off

Coastal, marine impacts

Local perspective:

The storm is also expected to bring coastal flooding and hazardous marine conditions:

Coastal flood alerts Monday into Tuesday. (FOX Weather)

Widespread minor to moderate coastal flooding possible Sunday night into Monday morning high tide

Localized overwash and dune erosion possible along ocean beaches

Ocean waves could build to 12–16 feet

Gale to storm-force marine conditions possible

New Jersey impacts

Northeast New Jersey is under a Winter Storm Warning.

Snow totals of 10 to 15 inches are likely across much of northeast New Jersey, with locally higher amounts possible if heavier bands set up.

Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour Sunday night.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible, which could lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Heavy, wet snow combined with gusty winds may result in scattered downed tree limbs and isolated power outages.

Weekend peak wind gusts forecast (FOX Weather)

Connecticut impacts

Blizzard Warnings are in effect for coastal Connecticut.

Snow totals of 13 to 18 inches are likely along the Connecticut coastline, with higher amounts possible.

Interior southern Connecticut is under a Winter Storm Warning, where 10 to 15 inches are expected.

Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible Sunday night, with peak winds along the coast gusting up to 55 mph.

Blizzard conditions are expected along the shoreline, including whiteout visibility at times.

Why you should care:

Forecasters warn travel could become dangerous to impossible, especially Sunday night into Monday morning. Heavy, wet snow combined with strong winds could lead to:

Downed tree limbs

Scattered power outages

Whiteout conditions

Coastal flooding in vulnerable areas

Residents are urged to finalize preparations Saturday, avoid unnecessary travel during peak storm hours and monitor official updates.

