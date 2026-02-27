Mamdani visits Trump, contends with criticism over NYPD snowball incident | Recap of NYC mayor's appearances

The Brief A surprise visit to Washington D.C. wasn't the only thing on the mayor's agenda this past week. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani continues to contend with criticism over his handling of the NYPD snowball incident. The mayor also visited President Donald Trump to discuss affordable housing in the city.



A surprise visit to Washington D.C. wasn't the only thing on the mayor's agenda this past week.

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, center, speaks during a storm briefing at the New York City Emergency Management center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. A powerful winter storm has buried New York City in one of i

What has Mamdani done this week?

Timeline:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had a second chance to contend with a major snow storm.

The mayor declared a travel ban for New York City the night before in anticipation of the blizzard. This ban was lifted at noon the next day, Feb. 23.

Mamdani held a press conference to update New Yorkers about the state of the storm and to inform them that schools would be open for in-person learning the following day.

He also began offering a pay rate of $30 per hour for anyone willing to help shovel the snow throughout the city.

Mayor Mamdani held another presser addressing the city's response to the onslaught of snow.

The mayor's decision to return to in-person classes prompted criticism from local officials, parents and union leaders, particularly on Staten Island, the hardest-hit borough, who said the area was unprepared to safely resume school.

He also spoke about the NYPD officers that were pelted with snowballs at Washington Square Park, saying that officers should be treated with respect.

After the press conference, Mamdani appointed Sideya Sherman as Chair of the City Planning Commission (CPC) and Director of the Department of City Planning (DCP).

Sherman previously led the Office of Equity and Racial Justice under former Mayor Eric Adams.

Additionally, the mayor's office released a video of him and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez encouraging New Yorkers to enroll their children in 3-K and Pre-K.

In anticipation of the upcoming enrollment deadline, the mayor held a presser dedicated solely to universal 3-K in the city.

Mamdani was asked about the developments regarding the NYPD snowball incident during the question and answer portion of his press conference.

In celebatrion of Black History Month, the mayor hosted a reception at the American Museum of Natural History.

He later announced his appointment of Erin Dalton as commissioner of New York City Department of Social Services.

President Donald Trump received a surprise visit from Mayor Mamdani, who traveled to Washington D.C. to discuss a potential housing project with the president.

The plan would include securing $21 billion in federal grants to build 12,000 new affordable homes.

The mayor also requested the president order the release of a Columbia student who had been detained by ICE agents earlier that day.

In the evening, the first of Mamdani's "rental rip-off hearings" were held in Brooklyn.

Today, Feb. 27, is the deadline to apply for 3-K and Pre-K.

Mamdani announced the opening of the Weeksville Heritage Center in Brooklyn, a historic site dedicated to one of America's first free black communities.

During the press conference, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay inquired about the mayor's surprise visit to the White House.

Mamdani was also asked about his relationship with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, in regard to the snowball incident. The mayor said he continues to have a positive relationship with the commissioner.

Elsewhere, Tisch made it clear she disagrees with the mayor's stance, saying, "One thing you can count on with me is this… I will hold this department to the highest standards – when those standards are met, I will always be fiercely protective of you… I certainly will not tolerate any attacks on my cops, period."