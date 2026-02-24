Mamdani responds to NYPD snowball incident, Staten Island backlash

The Brief New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani addressed mounting criticism Tuesday after video showed NYPD officers being pelted with snowballs. The PBA blasted the mayor’s response as a "complete failure of leadership," calling the incident an assault involving ice and rocks that left officers with head and face injuries. The controversy unfolded as the city continued recovering from a record-breaking blizzard that dumped nearly 30 inches of snow in parts of Staten Island and drew scrutiny over storm response decisions.



New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani addressed mounting criticism Tuesday after video showed NYPD officers being pelted with snowballs during the city’s response to a record breaking blizzard, an incident that left two officers hospitalized and sparked sharp backlash from the police union.

What we know:

Speaking during a press conference alongside the Office of Emergency Management, Mamdani said officers had been on the front lines and at the heart of the storm response and should be treated with respect.

"The only person who deserves to be pelted with a snowball is me," Mamdani said.

When asked whether the incident was criminal, the mayor emphasized that officers should be respected but described the scene as appearing to show "kids that had a snowball fight."

PBA responds

The Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association strongly pushed back on that characterization.

The other side:

In a statement, PBA President Patrick Hendry said, "The mayor’s response is a complete failure of leadership. This was not just a ‘snowball fight.’ This was an assault — by adults throwing chunks of ice and rocks — that landed two police officers in the hospital with head and face injuries. By ignoring their injuries and dismissing the incident, the mayor has sent a disgraceful message to every police officer who serves this city, and a dangerous message to every person who might be looking to attack a police officer in the future."

Police said two officers were taken to the hospital with head and face injuries. The department is investigating the incident.

NYC schools backlash

The controversy unfolded as the city continued to recover from a powerful winter storm that shut down schools, disrupted travel and dumped nearly 30 inches of snow in parts of Staten Island.

The decision to return to in-person classes prompted criticism from local officials, parents and union leaders, particularly on Staten Island, the hardest-hit borough, who said the area was unprepared to safely resume school.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella called the city’s snow response "horrible" and said reopening schools was "a big mistake."

During the briefing, the mayor said the Department of Sanitation provided hour by hour updates and deployed additional equipment to Staten Island, with more resources expected later in the evening.

What's next:

As cleanup continues, attention is turning to how the administration plans to communicate and prepare for the next potential winter storm.