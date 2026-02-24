NYPD officers pelted with snow in Washington Square Park | WATCH

The Brief NYPD officers responding to a large snowball fight in Washington Square Park were surrounded, taunted and struck with snow, including hits to the head. Commissioner Jessica Tisch and police unions condemned the incident as a "disgraceful" and deliberate attack, demanding arrests and prosecution. Detectives are reviewing video, but masks may complicate identification. It’s unclear if Mayor Zohran Mamdani will address the incident Tuesday.



What we know:

Police said officers responded to the park around 4 p.m. Monday after hundreds of people gathered for what appeared to be a large snowball fight.

Video circulating on social media shows officers surrounded by a crowd as others taunt them while throwing snowballs.

What they're saying:

Authorities said people in the park were warned not to throw snowballs at officers.

Despite the warnings, several officers were struck, including one in the back of the head.

At least one officer was seen holding up pepper spray and telling people to get back.

Police appeared to leave the park in an effort to de-escalate the situation.

Tisch responds

"The NYPD is aware of certain videos taken earlier today in Washington Square Park showing individuals attacking cops," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch wrote in a post on X, "I want to be very clear: The behavior depicted is disgraceful, and it is criminal. Our detectives are investigating this matter."

PBA reacts

The Police Benevolent Association (PBA), the city’s largest police union, called the attack "unacceptable and outrageous."

"Our police officers are being treated for their injuries, but the case CANNOT end there. The individuals involved must be identified, arrested and charged with assault on a police officer. And all of our city leaders must speak up to condemn this despicable attack," the union said in a statement posted on X.

The Detectives’ Endowment Association also denounced the incident. In a statement, DEA President Scott Munro said what happened "was not harmless fun — it was a deliberate, outrageous, and dangerous attack on uniformed police officers."

"Make no mistake: detectives will do what they always do. They will identify those involved and they will apprehend them," Munro said. "Our men and women in blue deserve to be safe. They deserve to be protected. And they deserve to be respected."

Mayor Mamdani

The union is calling on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to ensure those responsible are prosecuted.

What's next:

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been announced.

Police said many people in the crowd were wearing masks, making identification more difficult.

The mayor is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

It's not clear whether he will address the incident.