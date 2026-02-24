NYC schools reopen after nearly 30 inches of snow, sparking backlash on Staten Island

The Brief New York City public schools reopened for in-person classes after a major snowstorm dropped up to 29 inches on Staten Island, the hardest-hit borough. More than 169,000 people signed a petition urging a shift to remote learning, while the teachers union advised members to prioritize safety and said they would be protected if they stayed home. Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella called the city’s snow response "horrible" and said reopening schools was "a big mistake."



New York City public schools reopened for in-person learning Tuesday, one day after a powerful winter storm blanketed parts of the city with over 20 inches of snow.

What we know:

The decision to return to in-person classes prompted criticism from local officials, parents and union leaders, particularly on Staten Island, the hardest-hit borough, who said the area was unprepared to safely resume school.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella called the city’s snow response "horrible" and said reopening schools was "a big mistake."

The backstory:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that schools would resume classes as scheduled, acknowledging the frustration of some families.

"I do have some tough news to share. School will be in person," Mamdani said, adding jokingly, "You can still pelt me with snowballs when you see me."

The decision came after the Grasmere section of Staten Island recorded nearly 30 nches of snow — the highest total across the five boroughs.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 23: Children on a snow day from school use their plastic saucers and sleds on a hill on February 23, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The northeast U.S. experienced a nor'easter that brought blizzard condit

FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses reported from the borough where, while main roads were largely cleared, many residential streets remained snow-covered or impassable early Tuesday.

Cars were buried under heavy drifts, and some driveways were still blocked by plowed snow.

Borough President Vito Fossella calls it ‘a big mistake’

What they're saying:

"The secondary, tertiary streets … are impassable," Fossella said. "How do people get out of their homes? How do they get about when they go to school, get back to work, commuters? It’s just not there."

Fossella said borough officials asked City Hall for an exemption that would have allowed Staten Island schools to remain closed while other boroughs reopened, but "we were met with basically silence."

"We’re not an urban setting. We’re not living in 27-story buildings," he said. "We are one- and two-family homes, a car-dependent community. One size does not fit all."

Staten Island schools, transit

A Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) worker clears snow from a platform as the system closes due to a winter storm in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. A powerful winter storm has buried New York City in one of its 10 snowiest d

He added that some Staten Island schools saw attendance plummet, with reports of up to 90% of students absent at certain schools and roughly 70% absent at some intermediate schools on the South Shore.

The borough’s limited transit options compounded the problem. The Staten Island Railway suspended service between Tottenville and Huguenot, while trains running north operated on an hourly schedule. MTA buses were seen stranded on snow-covered streets throughout the day, Fossella said.

"It was just a big mistake, putting family and kids in harm’s way," he said. "One more day of keeping the schools closed would not have been the end of the world."

NYC Public Schools reopen

Local perspective:

As of Tuesday morning, more than 169,000 people had signed an online petition urging the mayor to pivot to remote instruction for the day. The petition argued that hazardous road conditions and limited public transportation options in Staten Island made travel unsafe for students and staff.

Staten Island is the city’s most car-dependent borough, and many parents said they had no practical way to get their children to school.

Teachers' Union disagrees with decision to open schools

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 23: People shovel snow off a sidewalk on Flatbush Avenue during a blizzard on February 23, 2026 in Downtown Brooklyn in New York City. The northeast U.S. is bracing for an intense nor'easter with blizzard conditions, hea

Why you should care:

The head of the United Federation of Teachers, Michael Mulgrew, said the union disagreed with reopening schools under the circumstances and predicted low attendance among both students and staff.

"We don’t agree with the decision," Mulgrew said. "If we feel it is not in the best interest of my family, then I don’t go in. And don’t worry from that point because the union will make sure that you are protected and no discipline will come to you because of that."

The mayor’s office said students may be excused for up to two hours because of weather- or transportation-related delays.

Unlike public schools, Catholic schools on Staten Island announced they would remain closed Tuesday.

Sanitation crews continued snow removal operations across the borough, but with some side streets still barely plowed by early morning, many families faced a difficult decision about whether to attempt the commute.

What's next:

Forecasters say additional snow is possible later this week, with another system expected Thursday that could bring more accumulation to the tri-state area if it shifts farther north.