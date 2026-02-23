How much snow fell? See totals so far for Monday

The Brief A powerful winter storm dumped up to 20 inches of snow across parts of New Jersey, with widespread totals of more than a foot reported in New York City, Long Island and surrounding suburbs. Snow was still falling across the region Monday morning, with the heaviest bands producing rates of up to 3 inches per hour in some areas, especially across Suffolk County and parts of the Jersey Shore, making travel hazardous despite ongoing plowing efforts. The storm was expected to taper off by midafternoon, followed by a cold but dry Tuesday, with temperatures rising into the 40s later in the week to begin melting the snow.



A powerful winter storm blanketed parts of the tri-state area with more than a foot of snow early Monday, creating hazardous travel conditions and prompting officials to urge residents to stay off the roads.

What we know:

Snow was still falling across the region Monday morning, with the heaviest bands producing rates of up to 3 inches per hour in some areas, making travel hazardous despite ongoing plowing efforts.

Snowfall totals climbed into the double digits in several communities across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage— Download Now .

FIND THE LATEST NY WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT

Islip: 20 inches

Coney Island (Brooklyn): 16 inches

Williamsburg (Brooklyn): 15.3 inches

Mott Haven (Bronx): 15 inches

Dongan Hills (Staten Island): 14 inches

Brooklyn: 13 inches

Grasmere (Staten Island): 12.7 inches

Spring Valley (Rockland County): 12 inches

Flatbush (Brooklyn): 11.7 inches

Central Park: 9.3 inches (as of latest report; likely higher)

Perth Amboy: 20 inches

Metuchen: 17.7 inches

Cranbury: 17 inches

1 SW Westfield: 16 inches

South River: 15.5 inches

Ridgefield: 15.2 inches

1 SW Cranbury: 15 inches

North Brunswick: 14.9 inches

Warren: 14.5 inches

Union: 14 inches

1 S Mountainside: 14 inches

Westfield: 13.2 inches

Avenel: 13 inches

Cranford: 11.8 inches

1 SW Edison: 11.8 inches

Newark Airport: 11.1 inches

Northwestern New Jersey: 9.5 inches

Greenwhich: 10 inches

Madison: 10.5 inches

North Haven: 9.5 inches

Shelton: 7.8 inches

Norwalk: 6.5 inches

New Canaan: 12.2 inches

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 5’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. We’re streaming nonstop coverage with the newest forecasts, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices.