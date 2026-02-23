How much snow fell? See totals so far for Monday
NEW YORK - A powerful winter storm blanketed parts of the tri-state area with more than a foot of snow early Monday, creating hazardous travel conditions and prompting officials to urge residents to stay off the roads.
What we know:
Snow was still falling across the region Monday morning, with the heaviest bands producing rates of up to 3 inches per hour in some areas, making travel hazardous despite ongoing plowing efforts.
Snowfall totals climbed into the double digits in several communities across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
- Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage—Download Now.
FIND THE LATEST NY WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE
JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT
New York
- Islip: 20 inches
- Coney Island (Brooklyn): 16 inches
- Williamsburg (Brooklyn): 15.3 inches
- Mott Haven (Bronx): 15 inches
- Dongan Hills (Staten Island): 14 inches
- Brooklyn: 13 inches
- Grasmere (Staten Island): 12.7 inches
- Spring Valley (Rockland County): 12 inches
- Flatbush (Brooklyn): 11.7 inches
- Central Park: 9.3 inches (as of latest report; likely higher)
New Jersey
- Perth Amboy: 20 inches
- Metuchen: 17.7 inches
- Cranbury: 17 inches
- 1 SW Westfield: 16 inches
- South River: 15.5 inches
- Ridgefield: 15.2 inches
- 1 SW Cranbury: 15 inches
- North Brunswick: 14.9 inches
- Warren: 14.5 inches
- Union: 14 inches
- 1 S Mountainside: 14 inches
- Westfield: 13.2 inches
- Avenel: 13 inches
- Cranford: 11.8 inches
- 1 SW Edison: 11.8 inches
- Newark Airport: 11.1 inches
- Northwestern New Jersey: 9.5 inches
Connecticut
- Greenwhich: 10 inches
- Madison: 10.5 inches
- North Haven: 9.5 inches
- Shelton: 7.8 inches
- Norwalk: 6.5 inches
- New Canaan: 12.2 inches
Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 5’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. We’re streaming nonstop coverage with the newest forecasts, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the National Weather Service New York.