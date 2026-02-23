Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until MON 6:00 PM EST, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Bronx County, Northeast Suffolk County, Orange County, New York County (Manhattan), Rockland County, Northern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Putnam County, Southwest Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Kings County (Brooklyn), Southern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Ocean County, Middlesex County, Warren County, Sussex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Coastal Ocean County, Morris County, Western Monmouth County, Mercer County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Western Passaic County, Hudson County, Western Union County, Eastern Union County, Western Essex County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Passaic County
2
Blizzard Warning
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Eastern Ulster County, Eastern Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Western Dutchess County

How much snow fell? See totals so far for Monday

By
Updated  February 23, 2026 7:28am EST
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY
Snow totals for NY, NJ, CT

Snow totals for NY, NJ, CT

FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente has the latest.

The Brief

    • A powerful winter storm dumped up to 20 inches of snow across parts of New Jersey, with widespread totals of more than a foot reported in New York City, Long Island and surrounding suburbs.
    • Snow was still falling across the region Monday morning, with the heaviest bands producing rates of up to 3 inches per hour in some areas, especially across Suffolk County and parts of the Jersey Shore, making travel hazardous despite ongoing plowing efforts.
    • The storm was expected to taper off by midafternoon, followed by a cold but dry Tuesday, with temperatures rising into the 40s later in the week to begin melting the snow.

NEW YORK - A powerful winter storm blanketed parts of the tri-state area with more than a foot of snow early Monday, creating hazardous travel conditions and prompting officials to urge residents to stay off the roads.

What we know:

Snow was still falling across the region Monday morning, with the heaviest bands producing rates of up to 3 inches per hour in some areas, making travel hazardous despite ongoing plowing efforts.

Snowfall totals climbed into the double digits in several communities across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

  • Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage—Download Now.

FIND THE LATEST NY WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT

New York

  • Islip: 20 inches
  • Coney Island (Brooklyn): 16 inches
  • Williamsburg (Brooklyn): 15.3 inches
  • Mott Haven (Bronx): 15 inches
  • Dongan Hills (Staten Island): 14 inches
  • Brooklyn: 13 inches
  • Grasmere (Staten Island): 12.7 inches
  • Spring Valley (Rockland County): 12 inches
  • Flatbush (Brooklyn): 11.7 inches
  • Central Park: 9.3 inches (as of latest report; likely higher)

New Jersey

  • Perth Amboy: 20 inches
  • Metuchen: 17.7 inches
  • Cranbury: 17 inches
  • 1 SW Westfield: 16 inches
  • South River: 15.5 inches
  • Ridgefield: 15.2 inches
  • 1 SW Cranbury: 15 inches
  • North Brunswick: 14.9 inches
  • Warren: 14.5 inches
  • Union: 14 inches
  • 1 S Mountainside: 14 inches
  • Westfield: 13.2 inches
  • Avenel: 13 inches
  • Cranford: 11.8 inches
  • 1 SW Edison: 11.8 inches
  • Newark Airport: 11.1 inches
  • Northwestern New Jersey: 9.5 inches

Connecticut

  • Greenwhich: 10 inches
  • Madison: 10.5 inches
  • North Haven: 9.5 inches
  • Shelton: 7.8 inches
  • Norwalk: 6.5 inches
  • New Canaan: 12.2 inches

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 5’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. We’re streaming nonstop coverage with the newest forecasts, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the National Weather Service New York.

Severe Weather