List of school closings in NY, NJ, CT: Tuesday, Feb. 24
NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced earlier today that the city's public schools will be open for in-person learning tomorrow, Feb. 24.
A school bus covered in snow during a winter storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. A powerful winter storm has cut off New York City, grounding thousands of flights and straining transport networks, as 41 million pe
Track school closings and delays for tomorrow in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut below.
JUMP TO: New York l New Jersey l Connecticut
List of school closings and delays
What we know:
New York school closings
- Ardsley Union Free School District: closed
- Byram Hills School District: closed
- Pearl River School District: 2-hour delay
- Rockville Centre School District: closed
- Tuckahoe School District: closed
- Wyandanch School District: closed
New Jersey school closings
- David Gregory School: 90-minute delay
- Englewood City School District: closed
- Englewood Cliffs: closed
- Essex Co. Vocational School District: closed
- Fair Lawn Schools: 90-minute delay
- Green Brook Academy: 90-minute delay
- Jefferson Township School District: 2-hour delay
- Kinnelon Borough School District: 2-hour delay
- Livingston Township School District: closed
- Millburn Township School District: closed
- Netcong Elementary: 90-minute delay
- Queen City Academy Charter School: closed
- Riverdale Public Elementary: 90-minute delay
- River Dell Regional High School: 2-hour delay
- Somerset Co. Educational SVCS. Comm. School District: 90-minute delay
- Springfield Township School District: closed
- Tewksbury Township School District: 2-hour delay
- The Queen City Academy Charter School: closed
- Totowa School District: closed
- Wallington School District: closed
Connecticut school closings
- Norwalk High School: closed
