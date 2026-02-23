List of school closings in NY, NJ, CT: Tuesday, Feb. 24

The Brief New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced earlier today that the city's public schools will be open for in-person learning tomorrow, Feb. 24. Track school closings and delays for tomorrow in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut below.



A school bus covered in snow during a winter storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. A powerful winter storm has cut off New York City, grounding thousands of flights and straining transport networks, as 41 million pe Expand

JUMP TO: New York l New Jersey l Connecticut

List of school closings and delays

What we know:

Ardsley Union Free School District: closed

Byram Hills School District: closed

Pearl River School District: 2-hour delay

Rockville Centre School District: closed

Tuckahoe School District: closed

Wyandanch School District: closed

David Gregory School: 90-minute delay

Englewood City School District: closed

Englewood Cliffs: closed

Essex Co. Vocational School District: closed

Fair Lawn Schools: 90-minute delay

Green Brook Academy: 90-minute delay

Jefferson Township School District: 2-hour delay

Kinnelon Borough School District: 2-hour delay

Livingston Township School District: closed

Millburn Township School District: closed

Netcong Elementary: 90-minute delay

Queen City Academy Charter School: closed

Riverdale Public Elementary: 90-minute delay

River Dell Regional High School: 2-hour delay

Somerset Co. Educational SVCS. Comm. School District : 90-minute delay

Springfield Township School District: closed

Tewksbury Township School District: 2-hour delay

The Queen City Academy Charter School: closed

Totowa School District: closed

Wallington School District: closed

Norwalk High School: closed

