List of school closings in NY, NJ, CT: Tuesday, Feb. 24

By
Published  February 23, 2026 4:05pm EST
New York City Public Schools
FULL: Mamdani updates NYC about snow storm

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani updates New Yorkers about the state of the snow storm.

NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced earlier today that the city's public schools will be open for in-person learning tomorrow, Feb. 24.

Track school closings and delays for tomorrow in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut below.

JUMP TO: New York l New Jersey l Connecticut

List of school closings and delays

What we know:

New York school closings

  • Ardsley Union Free School District: closed
  • Byram Hills School District: closed
  • Pearl River School District: 2-hour delay
  • Rockville Centre School District: closed
  • Tuckahoe School District: closed
  • Wyandanch School District: closed

New Jersey school closings

  • David Gregory School: 90-minute delay
  • Englewood City School District: closed
  • Englewood Cliffs: closed
  • Essex Co. Vocational School District: closed
  • Fair Lawn Schools: 90-minute delay
  • Green Brook Academy: 90-minute delay
  • Jefferson Township School District: 2-hour delay
  • Kinnelon Borough School District: 2-hour delay
  • Livingston Township School District: closed
  • Millburn Township School District: closed
  • Netcong Elementary: 90-minute delay
  • Queen City Academy Charter School: closed
  • Riverdale Public Elementary: 90-minute delay
  • River Dell Regional High School: 2-hour delay
  • Somerset Co. Educational SVCS. Comm. School District: 90-minute delay
  • Springfield Township School District: closed
  • Tewksbury Township School District: 2-hour delay
  • The Queen City Academy Charter School: closed
  • Totowa School District: closed
  • Wallington School District: closed

Connecticut school closings

  • Norwalk High School: closed

